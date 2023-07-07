Open in App
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County transportation projects receive $11M in state funds

By City News Service,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7nr2_0nIitO2900

Five transportation projects in Riverside County will receive a total $11.5 million in state funds for further development, it was announced today.

The Southern California Association of Governments -- SCAG -- Regional Council awarded the money, which was made available under a $237 million California Department of Transportation Housing & Development award disbursed to agencies statewide, according to officials

The largest allocation in the county is a $3 million grant for the Riverside County Transportation Commission's Core Capacity Innovative Transit Study, which will evaluate transit improvement opportunities on Interstates 15 and 215.

Roughly $2.8 million has been earmarked for the Riverside Transit Agency's GoMicro Microtransit Pilot Program Extension, which is focused on on-demand transportation opportunities in the Hemet and San Jacinto valleys.

The Riverside County Transportation & Land Management Agency's Vehicle Miles Traveled Program will receive $2 million. The program focuses on developing "transportation evaluation metrics" to gauge the Coachella Valley's infrastructure needs.

Another $2 million is going to the Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study, centered on the prospective development of a "multimodal transit-supportive rail station district in Coachella,'' according to SCAG.

The last program slated for funds is the Coachella Valley Link Connectors Analysis, which will receive $1.7 million. The CV Link envisions "multimodal transportation that connects various cities, tribal nations and unincorporated areas in the (eastern county) region,'' SCAG said.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Riverside County transportation projects receive $11M in state funds appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Riverside County, CA newsLocal Riverside County, CA
Developers, local advocates weigh in on Thermal Ranch proposal
Thermal, CA14 hours ago
Crews tackle large brush fire in Riverside County
Temecula, CA1 day ago
County now working with Palm Springs art galleries as construction slows business
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Riverside Secures $38.5 Million for Transportation Projects, Enhancing Safety and Downtown Experience
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Fullerton Can't Enforce RV Parking Ban, OC Judge Rules
Fullerton, CA17 hours ago
Taxpayers Pony Up for Transit Systems They'll Never Use
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
More than 350 grazing goats help with fire prevention at San Manuel reservation near Highland
Highland, CA19 hours ago
Dave & Busters at The River in Rancho Mirage is expected to hire 175 employees
Rancho Mirage, CA1 day ago
SDG&E Completes Large Energy Storage Facilities in Fallbrook and Imperial Valley
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
Six dead after plane crashes and breaks out in flames near French Valley Airport
Murrieta, CA2 hours ago
$40M Has Been Spent To House 1,400 People In LA Motels. 6% Have Landed Permanent Housing
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Riverside, California Implements New City Council Boundaries to Comply with Fair Maps Act and Reflect Community Input
Riverside, CA2 days ago
San Bernardino County woman sentenced to prison for investment fraud scheme
Loma Linda, CA18 hours ago
57/60 Freeway interchange: Project to fix state's worst traffic bottleneck enters final phase
Diamond Bar, CA4 days ago
Want to drive a trash truck? Long Beach offers up to $6,000 bonuses amid staffing shortage
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Over 1,000 IID Customers Briefly Lose Power in Indio
Indio, CA2 days ago
California's homeowners insurance crisis is growing and spreading to car insurance
Carlsbad, CA19 hours ago
Riverside councilmember arrested for second DUI weeks after having previous conviction dismissed
Riverside, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Spot Fires in Santa Ana River Bottom Prompt Bridge Closure
Jurupa Valley, CA2 days ago
Inmate in RivCo jail dies at 61 due to ongoing illness
Moreno Valley, CA18 hours ago
Man dies in multi-vehicle collision on Cherry Avenue in Fontana on July 6
Fontana, CA21 hours ago
A California law sealing old arrest and conviction records gives people a second chance
Palm Springs, CA22 hours ago
City of Corona Invites Community Input for 5-Year Strategic Plan and Hosts Summer Street Fair
Corona, CA2 days ago
Plane down in western Riverside County, people reportedly trapped inside
French Valley, CA3 days ago
Riverside gets new council borders
Riverside, CA1 day ago
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs in Lake Elsinore
Lake Elsinore, CA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy