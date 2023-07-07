Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Riverside County transportation projects receive $11M in state funds
By City News Service,
1 day ago
Five transportation projects in Riverside County will receive a total $11.5 million in state funds for further development, it was announced today.
The Southern California Association of Governments -- SCAG -- Regional Council awarded the money, which was made available under a $237 million California Department of Transportation Housing & Development award disbursed to agencies statewide, according to officials
The largest allocation in the county is a $3 million grant for the Riverside County Transportation Commission's Core Capacity Innovative Transit Study, which will evaluate transit improvement opportunities on Interstates 15 and 215.
Roughly $2.8 million has been earmarked for the Riverside Transit Agency's GoMicro Microtransit Pilot Program Extension, which is focused on on-demand transportation opportunities in the Hemet and San Jacinto valleys.
The Riverside County Transportation & Land Management Agency's Vehicle Miles Traveled Program will receive $2 million. The program focuses on developing "transportation evaluation metrics" to gauge the Coachella Valley's infrastructure needs.
The last program slated for funds is the Coachella Valley Link Connectors Analysis, which will receive $1.7 million. The CV Link envisions "multimodal transportation that connects various cities, tribal nations and unincorporated areas in the (eastern county) region,'' SCAG said.
