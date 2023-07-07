10 Reasons Yellowstone Is the Best National Park in the U.S.

The USA is home to 424 national parks. From the expansive desert of Joshua Tree to the snowcapped peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park, there is an endless array of sites to be seen.

However, Yellowstone national park is the crown jewel of America. Like the renowned Old Faithful, its geysers explode with beauty, while the park’s wildlife – from majestic bison to cunning wolves – invite a sense of wonder. Dive into the rich history that birthed the concept of ‘national parks.’

But why is Yellowstone the best National Park? Keep reading as we discover some of the best features of this national park. By the end of this article, you will have all the reasons which make Yellowstone the best national park in the US!

1. Yellowstone Is Huge

As the 8th largest national park in the USA, Yellowstone is very big. It is larger even than the 2 smallest states combined. ©SNEHIT PHOTO/Shutterstock.com

Yellowstone truly stands out due to its remarkable size. Encompassing nearly 3,500 square miles or over 2.2 million acres, Yellowstone is the 8th largest park in the country. Its vastness extends across three states— Wyoming , Montana, and Idaho—though the majority lies within Wyoming (96%).

To put its incredible size into perspective, Yellowstone’s expanse surpasses the combined areas of Delaware and Rhode Island. This immense amount of natural area to explore is one reason why Yellowstone is the best National Park.

2. First National Park In The US

Yellowstone became a National park when the 18th president, Ulysses S. Grant, signed a law making it a federally protected park. ©Kovalchuk Oleksandr/Shutterstock.com

Did you know that Yellowstone is the first national park in the country? The establishment of this park in 1872 marked a significant milestone in the conservation movement. The signing of the Yellowstone National Park Protection act secured cultural and natural resources for future generations. The arrival of the railroad in 1883 facilitated visitor access, and the park was managed by the U.S. Army from 1886 until 1918.

Yellowstone started welcoming automobiles in 1915, enhancing accessibility and affordability for visitors. Interestingly, the park’s establishment preceded the creation of the National Park Service by nearly half a century, which was formed in 1916​​.

Furthermore, Yellowstone is often regarded as the first national park in the world, although there are some contentions. Some suggest that the creation of Bogd Khan Mountain National Park in Mongolia might predate Yellowstone, potentially dating back to 1778.

3. No Shortage Of Hot Springs & Geysers

Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupts nearly 20 times per day for up to 5 minutes at a time! ©iStock.com/BigshotD3

Yellowstone is a unique national park with its huge collection of hydrothermal features, which are unrivaled worldwide. More than 10,000 active hydrothermal features span the park, comprising geysers, hot springs , fumaroles, mudpots, and travertine terraces.

One distinctive feature that sets Yellowstone apart from any other national park is its abundance of active geysers. More than 60% of all active geysers on Earth are inside Yellowstone. As you venture through Yellowstone, prepare to be awestruck by the display of bubbling water and billowing steam as it shoots up into the air.

The iconic Old Faithful geyser is a must-see for every Yellowstone visitor. This phenomenon has earned its name by erupting approximately 20 times per day for centuries. Its eruptions, lasting from 90 seconds to 5 minutes, propel up to 8,400 gallons of scorching water as high as 184 feet. Additionally, the Lone Star Geyser is another notable feature, propelling hot water 45 feet into the air.

Visitors can enjoy a kaleidoscope of technicolor hot springs and bubbling mud pots while awaiting the geyser eruptions. Countless thermophiles, microorganisms known as thermophiles, create vibrant hues of blue, green, and orange, adding to the mesmerizing beauty of Yellowstone’s hydrothermal features.

Although invisible to the naked eye, these heat-loving organisms unite to create the mesmerizing palette of colors on display.

Yellowstone’s abundance of hot springs and geysers ensures an awe-inspiring experience like no other.

4. Yellowstone Caldera

This colorful lake is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to the massive Yellowstone Caldera. ©Busara/Shutterstock.com

The Yellowstone Caldera, commonly known as the Yellowstone Supervolcano , is a monumental feature of Yellowstone National Park. Spanning 43 by 28 miles, it is a testament to nature’s immense power and geological history​​.

This caldera, formed through three supereruptions over the past 2.1 million years, resides atop the Yellowstone hotspot, a source of molten rock from the Earth’s mantle. These eruptions have helped sculpt the landscape, transforming a once mountainous region into the Snake River Plain​​.

The Yellowstone hotspot’s activity predates the park, with evidence of its influence found in caldera remnants near McDermitt, Nevada-Oregon, dating back 70 million years​​. The term “ supervolcano ” describes volcanic fields responsible for enormous eruptions, and Yellowstone’s caldera certainly fits this definition, having produced three supereruptions and a smaller one that created the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake 174,000 years ago​​. In fact, Yellowstone Caldera is one of the largest supervolcanoes in the world.

So, why does this make Yellowstone the best national park? The park’s caldera offers a unique window into the Earth’s volatile past and ongoing geologic activity. It’s a place where visitors can witness the effects of enormous volcanic forces and appreciate the natural history written in the park’s topography. Yellowstone Caldera is not just a geological wonder but a vivid reminder of our planet’s dynamic nature.

5. Unparalleled Scenic Beauty

Without a doubt, Yellowstone is one of the most beautiful places in North America. ©NaughtyNut/Shutterstock.com

Yellowstone, the reigning champion among U.S. national parks , boasts landscapes of unparalleled beauty. From towering mountains and plunging canyons to ancient forests and Yellowstone Lake, this park is a photographer’s, and nature lover’s dream come true.

Yellowstone ensures accessibility for all, with wheelchair-friendly boardwalks that bring you into the heart of the action and more challenging hikes for adventurous souls.

One iconic sight representing just a fraction of Yellowstone’s wonders is the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River . This breathtaking destination, however, is just a small glimpse of the park’s overall beauty. It’s no wonder that Yellowstone has secured a spot on the prestigious list of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World, as recognized by US News and Travel.

6. The Cultural Legacy of Yellowstone National Park

Many different Native American tribes have passed through Yellowstone over the millennium. ©Jason Maehl/Shutterstock.com

Yellowstone National Park offers more than just breathtaking landscapes. It also boasts a rich cultural heritage spanning over 11,000 years. The park was a home, hunting ground, and transportation route for many tribes and bands, even before European arrival to the Americas. This heritage continues to unfold and shape the park’s identity​.

A testament to this rich cultural history is the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center. This center showcases the artistic and scholarly contributions of Indigenous peoples, offering an immersive educational experience for visitors. It acknowledges the cultural significance of Yellowstone to many Tribal Nations, with 27 associated tribes actively engaging with visitors through formal and informal education. The center is a symbol of partnership between the National Park Service, Yellowstone Forever, and the tribes​.

Additionally, the building housing the center has its own historical value. Originally opened in 1884 as the park’s first photography store and studio, it provided the park’s earliest visitors with memorable photographs and postcards.

7. Endless Hiking Trails

This amazing nature reserve is one of the best national parks for hiking in the USA. ©Margaret.Wiktor/Shutterstock.com

Yellowstone National Park is a premier destination for active vacationers due to its endless hiking opportunities. With over 1,000 miles of trails, Yellowstone offers a diverse range of hiking trails to explore. From easy strolls to high-altitude hikes surpassing 7,000 feet above sea level, there’s something for every hiker’s preference.

The prime time for hiking in Yellowstone is from July to September when the trails are accessible and free of snow . During the winter months, many of the trails are inaccessible to hikers.

Here are some noteworthy hiking trails within Yellowstone National Park. These hiking trails offer various experiences, from scenic overlooks to witnessing geothermal features. and exploring the beautiful surroundings. Here are the details of the hiking trails in a table:

With its extensive trail system, Yellowstone National Park offers an exceptional hiking experience,

8. Breathtaking Waterfalls

This amazing National Park is home to more than 300 waterfalls! ©iStock.com/David Arment

Yellowstone National Park is renowned worldwide for its impressive geysers, but what often goes unnoticed are its nearly 300 breathtaking waterfalls , making them a hidden gem for visitors seeking a peaceful, off the beaten path experience.

One of the park’s most famous attractions is the Upper and Lower Falls, in the northeast region near Canyon Village. These falls offer a mesmerizing sight, with the Lower Falls plunging 308 feet into the majestic Yellowstone River. Surrounding the falls, the canyon walls soar to heights of up to 1,200 feet. Just upstream, the Upper Falls cascades 109 feet into the canyon. There are multiple vantage points to witness the grandeur of both falls, so keep an eye out for signs pointing the way.

For those willing to embark on a hike, Fairy Falls awaits your exploration. Begin your journey at the trailhead near Midway Geyser Basin in the southwest region of Yellowstone. Your efforts will be rewarded with the chance to bask in the beauty of Fairy Falls, surrounded by the tranquility of nature, as this spot is often less crowded.

There are also other picturesque waterfalls that can be enjoyed with minimal effort. Tower Falls awaits in the northeast, while Lewis Falls beckons in the southwest. Virginia Cascades, Undine Falls, and Gibbon Falls, located in the northwest, also offer captivating views without requiring strenuous hikes.

9. Wildlife

The Bison herds in Yellowstone were almost completely wiped out at the beginning of the 20th century, but now the park is home to nearly 6,000 individuals! ©iStock.com/Betty4240

The incredible variety and number of wild creatures are a defining feature of Yellowstone National Park, making it a standout among U.S. wilderness areas.

This park, the first of its kind in America, serves as a sanctuary for numerous endangered species . From grizzly and black bears to bison and moose, you can come face to face with many animals . With a list of 300 bird species, 12 species of fish , and 200 species of mammals, it boasts one of the most diverse wildlife populations in the United States.

On top of the fantastic animals in Yellowstone, there are an estimated 1,350 different plant species in the park!

The opportunity for wildlife encounters at Yellowstone is unparalleled. In a single day, visitors can witness a myriad of awe-inspiring scenes: young bears playfully chasing their mothers, bison majestically traversing the plains, or bighorn sheep nimbly scaling the mountains.

The park’s bison population holds a special distinction. Yellowstone is the only location in the U.S. where bison have resided continuously since the prehistoric era. Visitors may even find themselves amidst a ‘bison jam,’ a memorable event where bison herds gather on the park roads, creating a traffic jam of vehicles.

10. Abundance of Lakes & Ponds

Yellowstone National Park has tons of amazing bodies of water that are a haven for anglers. ©Ryan Cuddy/Shutterstock.com

Another feature that makes Yellowstone the best national park in the United States is its extensive network of lakes and ponds . With over 600 lakes and ponds spanning approximately 107,000 surface acres, Yellowstone National Park proudly showcases some of the United States’ most remarkable and nearly untouched aquatic ecosystems.

These bodies of water, which include Heart, Shoshone, Lewis, and Yellowstone Lakes, play an essential role in supporting a diverse array of plant and animal communities and maintaining freshwater biodiversity​​.

Notably, Yellowstone Lake stands out as the largest high-elevation lake in North America, located over 7,000 feet above sea level. This majestic lake spans 139 square miles and is fed by more than 141 tributaries, including the Yellowstone River. This lake has a unique geology that is the result of powerful volcanic processes, making it a hub of conservation efforts to protect native species like the cutthroat trout​​.

The lakes of Yellowstone National Park are some of the best fishing lakes in the region , filled with large freshwater fish such as crappie, walleye, northern pike, and trout.

Yellowstone’s appeal is further enhanced by the presence of Lewis Lake, fed by the Lewis River, and Shoshone Lake, accessible only by foot or boat. Shoshone Lake holds a special distinction as the largest lake in the lower 48 states that cannot be reached by road, making it a precious and untouched wilderness gem.

Lastly, nestled near the base of majestic Mt. Sheridan, Heart Lake is a haven for bears and is surrounded by several thermal areas, showcasing the diversity of ecosystems that Yellowstone has to offer.

Summary Of Reasons Yellowstone Is the Best National Park in the U.S.

