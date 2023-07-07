N.C. Wesleyan joins Bee Campus program

N.C. Wesleyan University has become an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program, designed to marshal the strengths of educational campuses for the benefit of pollinators.

N.C. Wesleyan joins many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators.

“Here at Wesleyan, we strive to incorporate biodiversity throughout our campus and recognize the vital importance of bees to our environment, food supply and health,” university President Evan D. Duff said. “As we join 170 Bee Campus USA universities throughout the country, we’re proud to be one of only eight universities in the entire state of North Carolina to receive this designation.”

According to Carl Lewis, N.C. Wesleyan’s Bee Campus USA program coordinator and assistant professor of criminal justice, N.C. Wesleyan has created and maintained a pollinator garden for the past several years which contains three active beehives.

The concept of having beehives on campus was the result of the work of honors student, Caitlin BrabbleRose and the creation of The B Club. This student organization, led by Ayra Sundbom, allows students to perform research while learning about animals and biodiversity. The “B” in B Club stands for more than just bees — Bees, Bats, Birds, Butterflies and Beasts.

N.C. Wesleyan takes pride in its commitment to minimizing hazards to pollinators by using nearly no neonicotinoids or other potentially dangerous pesticides. To raise awareness about the plight of pollinators, the university plans to publish a webpage to disseminate information to the campus and external communities, including N.C. Wesleyan’s Integrated Pest Management Plan, a list of native plants incorporated into the campus landscape including their bloom time and habitat needs, links to student and faculty research into pollinator issues and information about upcoming events.

Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA are initiatives of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Oregon, with offices across the country. Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities and campuses to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants and free of pesticides.

Pollinators like bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds and many others are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90 percent of the world’s flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food we consume.

“The program aspires to make people more PC — pollinator conscious, that is,” said Scott Hoffman Black, Xerces’ executive director. “If lots of individuals and communities begin planting native, pesticide-free flowering trees, shrubs and perennials, it will help to sustain many, many species of pollinators.”

According to Bee Campus USA coordinator Laura Rost, “How each city or campus completes the steps to conserve pollinators is up to them. Affiliates play to their own strengths, designing pesticide reduction plans, improving habitat, and holding events ranging from garden tours to native plant giveaways to bee trivia nights. Each campus must renew their affiliation each year and report on accomplishments from the previous year. Other institutions of higher education are invited to explore completing the application process outlined at beecityusa.org.”

To learn more about N.C. Wesleyan’s Bee Campus USA program, contact Lewis at clewis@ncwc.edu.