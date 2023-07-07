Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: Four-star Kaj Sanders talks Scarlet Knights ahead of decision

By Kristian Dyer,

1 day ago

In late June, Kaj Sanders took an official visit to Rutgers football. Turns out the trip helped the Big Ten program in the race to land one of New Jersey’s top players.

Sanders, a four-star recruit according to On3 and Rivals , is one of New Jersey’s top players in the 2024 recruiting. A safety at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), he is a consensus top-10 player in the state.

His final four North Carolina , Rutgers , South Carolina and Wisconsin are the final four to make the cutdown for Sanders.

Sanders confirms that he will be announcing his college choice from those four schools on Saturday.

“This just feels like the right time because I can finally try and just focus on my senior season,” Sanders told Rutgers Wire.

“Instead of having to worry about which college I’m going to be attending.”

Rutgers, the in-state program, made up some ground in recent weeks following a June official visit. There is the chance for immediate playing time for Sanders at Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano has a legacy of placing defensive backs in the NFL.

“Rutgers made the final four because it’s the hometown state (school),” Sanders said.

“And I believe in the coaches to really be able to develop me as a player and as a man.”

That official visit, which his father said went well, also seems to have helped Rutgers.

“Things went really well on my visit. They made a big move in my recruitment,” Sanders said.

“They made that move because of all the love they’ve been showing me on my official.”

He said that Rutgers and Wisconsin are recruiting him the hardest.

