Wizards Trade with Detroit Pistons, Acquire Second Round Pick

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired a 2027 second round pick from Detroit (the more favorable of the picks from Brooklyn and Dallas that Detroit previously acquired) in exchange for guard Monte Morris . Washington also generated a traded player exception in the deal.

Morris was originally acquired from Denver prior to the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 62 games (61 starts), averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with Washington.

Just last summer the Wizards acquired Morris and Will Barton via trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. One year later, Will Barton plays for the Toronto Raptors , Monte Morris plays for the Detroit Pistons and Caldwell-Pope and Smith are NBA Champions.

Remember When: The Wizards Waived Will Barton ?

Life comes at you fast!

Today’s moves are yet another indicator of the ongoing rebuild that the Wizards new executive leadership team have conducted this season. This may be the most active offseason for the Wizards franchise in years, possibly in the franchise’s history .

The Wizards were able to move on from Bradley Beal and his no trade clause. Moved on from the Unicorn Kristaps Porzingis after an impactful season. Then surprisingly retained Morris’ childhood friend and classmate Kyle Kuzma . With NBA Summer League in just a couple of days, this will be one to watch to see what the beginning of the rebuild looks like on the court. The Wizards Summer League Roster is set and everyone will be watching.

What Analysts Are Saying About The Wizards Moves This Offseason