Open in App
Inside The Wizards

Wizards Trade with Detroit Pistons, Acquire Second Round Pick

By Candi Waller,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBbeP_0nIipRZw00

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired a 2027 second round pick from Detroit (the more favorable of the picks from Brooklyn and Dallas that Detroit previously acquired) in exchange for guard Monte Morris . Washington also generated a traded player exception in the deal.

Morris was originally acquired from Denver prior to the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 62 games (61 starts), averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with Washington.

Just last summer the Wizards acquired Morris and Will Barton via trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. One year later, Will Barton plays for the Toronto Raptors , Monte Morris plays for the Detroit Pistons and Caldwell-Pope and Smith are NBA Champions.

Remember When: The Wizards Waived Will Barton ?

Life comes at you fast!

Today’s moves are yet another indicator of the ongoing rebuild that the Wizards new executive leadership team have conducted this season. This may be the most active offseason for the Wizards franchise in years, possibly in the franchise’s history .

The Wizards were able to move on from Bradley Beal and his no trade clause. Moved on from the Unicorn Kristaps Porzingis after an impactful season. Then surprisingly retained Morris’ childhood friend and classmate Kyle Kuzma . With NBA Summer League in just a couple of days, this will be one to watch to see what the beginning of the rebuild looks like on the court. The Wizards Summer League Roster is set and everyone will be watching.

What Analysts Are Saying About The Wizards Moves This Offseason

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Pistons Officially Acquire Monte Morris From Wizards
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's Summer League Debut: "Biggest Bust In NBA History Already"
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama Keeps It Real After His Summer League Debut: "I Didn't Really Know What I Was Doing On The Court Tonight"
San Antonio, TX10 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS1 day ago
Houston Astros Player Getting Called Out For Dirty Play
Houston, TX1 day ago
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kobe Bryant’s Comeback From Rape Allegations Gave Him “Best Story In NBA History”
Edwards, CO21 hours ago
BREAKING: 76ers Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers Player
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pelicans Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran NBA Guard
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Make Trade With Phoenix Suns
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Neighborhoods With The Highest Crime Rates In Washington, DC
Washington, DC3 hours ago
NFL Fans Saddened By Veteran Lineman's Retirement At 29
Landover, MD2 days ago
Miami Heat Officially Announce Trade With OKC Thunder
Miami, FL1 day ago
Sacramento Kings Complete Trade With Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy