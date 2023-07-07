Free agent Montrezl Harrell returning to 76ers on 1-year deal

Free agent forward Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers , sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Harrell, originally signed as a free agent before the start of the 2022-23 season, averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 57 games at the backup center spot behind MVP and league scoring champion Joel Embiid .

Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20 while in his final of three seasons with the LA Clippers and has also played for the Houston Rockets , Los Angeles Lakers , Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in eight seasons since coming into the league as a second-round pick in 2015 out of Louisville.