‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Detained by Police After Jump From Tower Bridge

Jackass star Steve-O took a detour while in London to film a comedy special this week, taking a dive off the iconic Tower Bridge that British authorities didn’t take too kindly to. His sojourn on the River Thames was over nearly as quickly as it began thanks to officers who were waiting for him on shore. The well-known prankster was eventually let go—but only after being detained for hours in the back of a police car, he told TMZ.

