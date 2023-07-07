Open in App
EXCLUSIVE: Get to know KU football’s highest rated commit

By Glenn Kinley,

1 day ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football is recruiting at levels Jayhawk fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

The ‘Hawks have 15 commits in the class of 2024. The highest rated of that group is Dakyus Brinkley. Actually, Brinkley could be the highest rated signee in KU football history, according to 247 Sports.

The edge rusher from Katy, Texas (a suburb of Houston) is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. There’s a lot to him that most Kansans don’t know about. Brinkley joined 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley for an exclusive interview to help KU fans get to know their top prospect better.

Family Tradition

It should be no surprise that Dakyus, who prefers to be called Dak, is an elite athlete. The future Jayhawk has a pair of professional athletes for parents.

His mom, Kelly Wells Brinkley, was a 2012 Olympian. She won a bronze medal in the 100m hurdles in the London games. Dak’s father? A retired NFL linebacker. Jasper Brinkley played eight years of pro football, making stops with the Vikings, Giants, Cardinals and Cowboys.

“It’s always been a competitive household,” Dak told 27 News. “Even my little brother, he’s seven [years old] right now and he’s already competitive. He doesn’t want to walk away without that first place medal. That’s how it is over here.”

Humility

Brinkley will do more talking when asked about the others in his recruiting class. To him, that’s better than just hyping himself up. The top-20 edge rusher in the country, for his class, knows he’s talented but will rarely flaunt it.

“I’m a humble guy, I just want to go out there, do my best and put it on tape,” Brinkley said.

Don’t confuse his humility for a lack of drive.

“I’m a quiet person but when the time comes on gameday, once I put that helmet on I got to switch it- I got to flip the switch,” Brinkley said. “I’m a person who leads by my play and not by my talk but once you see me play it’s a different ball game.”

Community

Brinkley chose KU because it felt like home. He felt like he could have his own family of Jayhawks hundreds of miles from his hometown. That’s important to him.

“What really made me decide on KU was the relationships with the coaches and players,” he said. “I’m a very community type guy.”

He visited campus in June and was hosted by sophomore linebacker Tristan Fletcher. He quickly developed a bond with his future teammate and other members of Leipold’s squad.

“Getting to know him, he’s a great guy on and off the field,” Dak said. “He wants to develop you as a young man… that’s the thing I was looking for in my recruitment… He was the best host that I’ve ever been with. It was kind of crazy. Anything that I asked him, or any player that I asked a question about KU, they would tell me the honest truth.”

He’s excited to be a part of one of college football’s great turnarounds.

“It excited me very much,” Brinkley said. “Just knowing what I can bring and what I can come in and do… I know I can make the KU fans proud.”

Brinkley tells 27 News he will be an early enrollee. He plans to come to Lawrence for the spring semester in 2024 after his senior season of high school football this fall.

