Open in App
KTEN.com

Landspout spotted in Grayson County

By Mandy Bailey,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Thrill Hill: Iconic Sherman exit closed
Sherman, TX18 hours ago
Wanted felon nabbed after Grayson County chase
Powell, TX21 hours ago
Chaos Unleashed at Texas Boat Ramp: Teen Takes Down Adult
Little Elm, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials identify second Lake Lewisville drowning victim
Lewisville, TX21 hours ago
Murray County doctor explains clinic shutdown at town hall
Sulphur, OK13 hours ago
Texas man drowns in southern Oklahoma lake
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Strong storms bring heavy rain to Texoma
Sherman, TX4 days ago
Sherman ISD: New stadium coming in 2025
Sherman, TX1 day ago
Man booked into Grayson County Jail on over 20 charges after allegedly running people off the road
Whitesboro, TX19 hours ago
Texans Die from Heat Exhaustion After Governor Bans Water Breaks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Municipal virtuoso steering Durant on interim basis
Durant, OK18 hours ago
Teen drowns at Lewisville Lake
Lewisville, TX3 days ago
Body found in Lake Grapevine
Grapevine, TX1 day ago
Good Morning America Visits McKinney, Texas
Mckinney, TX23 hours ago
We Now Know Where the Fictional Town of Arlen, Texas is from ‘King of the Hill’
Dallas, TX3 days ago
One arrest after Thackerville dispensary break-in
Thackerville, OK1 day ago
Manhunt continues in Plano following a late night armed robbery
Plano, TX1 day ago
Durant bank celebrates 125 years of service
Durant, OK15 hours ago
Morning Welfare Check Finds Man with 45 Grams of Meth
Cumby, TX1 day ago
Drivers survive rollover crash in Plano
Plano, TX1 day ago
H-E-B to unveil massive 118,000-square-foot store in McKinney, offering unmatched convenience
Mckinney, TX1 day ago
Choctaw Nation continues to preserve its heritage
Calera, OK1 day ago
Sherman homeowners concerned about proposed concrete plant
Sherman, TX1 day ago
ODOT to hold public meeting on improvements to Roosevelt Bridge
Kingston, OK2 days ago
Texas woman wins $1 million at Durant casino
Durant, OK4 days ago
The Top 5 States Texans Are Moving to, No. 1 Surprised Me
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Two arrested outside Wilson casino
Wilson, OK1 day ago
North Texas store employees help teen parents surrender hour-old infant after surprise birth
Plano, TX1 day ago
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in McKinney apartment complex shooting
Mckinney, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy