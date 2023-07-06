Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZOf4_0nIilUEF00

June 30 – July 6, 2023

Friends and family attended the funeral of armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora and two of his bodyguards in La Ruana, Mexico, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, referred to by some as the Trump of South America, was barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Prosecutor: Bus drivers in league with migrant kidnappers
El Paso, TX11 days ago
Guadalupe Woman Found Dead in Vehicle Near Mexico Border
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Three Severed Heads Left at Chicago Employee's Desk After Accusations of Mishandling of Donated Bodies
Chicago, IL29 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy