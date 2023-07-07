British sailor jailed for stealing bath toy / Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil

A highly intoxicated British sailor was arrested early Monday, July 3, and charged with felony burglary on Trumbo Annex and the theft of a yellow rubber duck bath toy.

Thomas Clement, 28, of Carmarthen, Wales, was arrested following a call by security guards at Trumbo reporting a possible vehicle break-in.

The British sailor was deployed to Key West for training at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School, located on Fleming Key.

According to the arrest report, Key West Police Officer David Moore responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. Monday. He met with guard Jacob Harris, who informed him that he witnessed a white male breaking into a vehicle.

Harris told Moore that he had witnessed Clement using his hands to shatter the back passenger side window of a 2022 Ford Bronco owned by Sean King. After breaking into the vehicle, Harris said that the suspect approached the guard shack and said he needed help with his car.

The guard said Clement became enraged when he was told the vehicle did not belong to him, and the two began to have a verbal confrontation until Harris could detain him.

While searching the suspect, Harris found a yellow rubber duck bath toy that Clement allegedly stole from the vehicle, owned by another sailor, James M. Dougherty, who was out of town on vacation. It is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Moore said he then met with Sgt. Maj. Sean King, a direct supervisor of the victim, who told him the owner wished to press charges.

Moore transported Clement to the Monroe County Detention Center, writing, “It is important to note that Clement appeared intoxicated. His eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and the odor of alcoholic beverages was evident on his breath. Clement was unable to recall the incident.”

The officer did not have a blood alcohol level on Clement, and no blood draw was performed.

Clement was charged with two felony counts of burglary and criminal mischief. The sailor was released Monday afternoon on a $1,000 bond for both counts. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 21, at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Mark Wilson.

Meanwhile, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies had their own fireworks to contended with on Tuesday, July 4, with a variety of arrests in the Middle and Upper Keys.

Two Miami-Dade County men were arrested after they were caught stealing hundreds of gallons of used cooking oil, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Reynier Rivero Gonzalez, 36, of Hialeah, Florida, and Yadriel Luis Zaragoza, 24, of Miami, Florida, were both charged with grand theft.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified around 12:30 p.m. that two ununiformed men in an unmarked, white van had just siphoned used cooking oil from a holding tank at Herbie’s Bar & Chowder House.

The suspects were stopped shortly thereafter. They smelled of cooking oil. The inside of the van appeared to be covered in oil. There were two, 250-gallon containers containing cooking oil and a large pump inside the van.

The business owner stated he contracts a company to handle the collection and recycling of the used cooking oil from his kitchen and advised the company had not sent anyone. A large sticker on the oil tank stated the oil is private property, the collection company uses uniformed drivers in marked vehicles, they do not use subcontractors to collect the product, and thieves will be prosecuted.

A representative from the oil company confirmed the suspects were not employed by them and wished to prosecute the theft of approximately 300 gallons of used cooking oil worth approximately $1,290. Both suspects were taken to jail.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar theft should contact Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-481-8060.

In Key Largo, two intoxicated men were arrested for fighting at the Fourth of July fireworks show at Rowell’s Waterfront Park. There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Ryan Lee Radmall, 37, of Veyo, Utah, and Justin Kyle Ritz, 33, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, were both charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to identify themselves to law enforcement.

Both men were taken into custody at about 10 p.m. It was not immediately clear what spurred the altercation. Radmall refused to identify himself, and Ritz gave deputies a false name.

Both men were soon identified, and it was learned Ritz also had a warrant out of Arkansas for battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery and making threats.

On the water, a 46-year-old man Miami, Florida man with previous wildlife violations was arrested Tuesday for spearing lobster in a Key Largo canal.

Upper Keys Deputy Jason Farr observed Omar Yon spearfishing in a canal on Coral Way at approximately 4:51 p.m.

Yon was in possession of two, undersized, speared lobsters.

He was charged with spearfishing for lobster, spearfishing in a prohibited area, possession of undersized lobster, harvesting lobster without a measuring device, and possession of lobster out of season.

He was also cited for having no dive flag, possessing an expired fishing license and having no lobster permit.

