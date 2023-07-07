UNDER CONTROL

After years of neglect, the eyesore of an air traffic control tower at Key West International Airport is scheduled to be replaced.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced recently that the agency is asking for public comments on the environmental assessment to replace 31 outdated airport traffic control towers at smaller airports across the country, including the one in Key West.

The FAA has set aside more than $500 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support site evaluation, preparation and early construction activities, according to the FAA.

These would replace towers functioning beyond their intended design life, the FAA stated in a news release. They will incorporate key sustainability elements such as all-electric building systems, materials and products free from chemicals known to pose health risks, a thermally efficient façade, high-recycled steel and metal products, renewable mass timber when usable, and ground-source heating and cooling in some environments. The towers, designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) of New York, will range in height from 60 to 119 feet, according to the FAA.

In the draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment report, the FAA considers the conditions and potential environmental impacts of replacing numerous FAA-owned control towers with modern facilities. It also analyzes the potential environmental impacts that may result from the construction and operation of the proposed new towers and decommissioning and removal of the existing towers.

People can send comments identified by docket number FAA-2023-1368 to the Federal Regulations portal at https://www.regulations.gov/. The FAA is accepting written comments until 11:59 p.m. eastern time on July 31.

A renovation of the air traffic control tower at Key West International Airport is long overdue.

Work on the tower at Key West International Airport was started in 2017 and was expected to be completed by the spring of 2019, but the completion date was pushed back to 2022, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Keys Citizen in 2019. However, the project has never been completed and very little work, if any, has been done in years. The work took longer than expected, as engineers found structural issues that needed repair that were not part of the initial project, Bergen said in 2019.

“We are currently redesigning the tower cab because we encountered severe corrosion and structural problems in the cab steel,” Bergen said. “After design, we will bid a construction contract and proceed with construction.”

So far, workers have installed a new commercial air conditioning system for the tower shaft spaces, repaired the exterior of the tower shaft, upgraded the electrical systems, partially installed a fire alarm system and upgraded plumbing systems, Bergen said.

Workers still need to complete electrical and plumbing work, new fire alarms, replace cab structures and install interior finishes of the cab, as well as install new cab consoles and electronics and a new air conditioning system for the cab, Bergen said.

The FAA had planned on conducting renovations to the tower prior to Hurricane Irma, but the Category 4 storm significantly damaged the tower and made it impossible for the controllers to continue working there, the FAA said at that time.

Just after the hurricane made landfall on Sept. 10, 2017, controllers were moved to a portable, temporary tower at the end of the runway. The portable tower still remains operational there.

The planned renovations at that time included waterproofing, a new roof, structural reinforcements, new fire alarm and air conditioning systems and window replacements, according to the FAA. Workers have been complaining for years about black mold issues at the tower, which was built in the 1970s.

The project cost in 2019 was $1.7 million, Bergen said.

The FAA did not give a start date for the tower replacement project at Key West International Airport.

“We plan to announce where the first groundbreakings will occur for these control towers later this year,” FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland was excited about the designs of the new replacement towers, he said.

“It looks really cool,” Strickland said. “We are going to be one of the first ones to get a new tower. They went through a very extensive study to see what works.”

The new tower comes as the airport is undergoing a roughly $114 million facelift.

The Concourse A Terminal Expansion Program will include renovations and improvements to the terminal building to accommodate an expanded security checkpoint with four lanes and added support spaces, as well as improved accessibility features including a new administrative bridge. Construction began in late 2022 and updates can be viewed at http://www.eyw.com/concourse-a.

