Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 0 0 6 120 69
Montreal 2 1 0 4 60 41
Ottawa 1 2 0 2 53 52
Hamilton 0 3 0 0 57 112
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
BC 3 1 0 6 101 66
Winnipeg 3 1 0 6 110 91
Saskatchewan 2 2 0 4 85 95
Calgary 1 2 0 2 67 69
Edmonton 0 5 0 0 62 120
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week One
Thursday

BC 25, Calgary 15

Friday

Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31

Saturday

Montreal 19, Ottawa 12

Sunday

Saskatchewan 17, Edmonton 13

Week Two
Thursday

Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15

Friday

Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27

Saturday

BC 22, Edmonton 0

Sunday

Toronto 32, Hamilton 14

Week Three
Thursday

BC 30 Winnipeg 6

Friday

Montreal 38, Hamilton 12

Saturday

Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 26

Sunday

Toronto 43, Edmonton 31

Week Four
Friday

Ottawa 26, Edmonton 7

Saturday

Winnipeg 17, Montreal 3

Monday's Games

Toronto 45, BC 24

Week Five
Thursday

Saskatchewan 12, Edmonton 11

Friday

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

Week Six
Thursday

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

<

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Police are asking for help finding missing teens Kari Steele and Keira Dupey last seen in Prior Lake, Minnesota
Prior Lake, MN25 days ago
Guadalupe Woman Found Dead in Vehicle Near Mexico Border
San Diego, CA2 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH21 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA14 minutes ago
Straphanger Stabbed in Harlem, Treated in the Bronx
Bronx, NY14 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL23 days ago
Teen Girl Faces Felony Charge For Assaulting Officer During Attempted Teen Takeover in Roseland
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Clarkston Man During Elk River (ID) ATV Fun Run
Clarkston, WA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy