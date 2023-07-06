Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Baltimore's Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns'

By JERRY BEACH,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGxVa_0nIikkVc00

The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.

Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night after he argued with Dan Iassogna The plate umpire had just warned both benches after Wandy Peralta hit Baltimore's Jordan Westburg with a pitch.

“A weird situation — that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time,” Hyde said. “First one up two touchdowns.”

Hyde said he wanted to ask Iassogna why he didn’t eject Peralta, who had just loaded the bases in a 14-0 game. The fifth-year skipper said he didn’t think arguing over warnings warranted ejection.

“If they were going to (issue) a warning, I just didn’t understand why they didn’t throw him out,” Hyde said. “I was just going to ask that and I got ejected for coming out for that. I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense.”

The ejection was the third of the season for Hyde, whose previous was against Milwaukee on June 7. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson unloads on Yankees with shocking rare feat
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Orioles manager ejected up 14 runs: ‘My weirdest ejection of all-time’
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Could Former Nelson Cruz Return to AL West?
San Diego, CA2 days ago
List Proves The Orioles Have Been Dominating The MLB Draft For Years
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Straphanger Stabbed in Harlem, Treated in the Bronx
Bronx, NY14 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL23 days ago
James McCann joining Baltimore bench Wednesday
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Orioles Call Up Yet Another Elite Prospect
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Orioles Promote Another Top Prospect to Big Leagues
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Mets Reportedly Cut Ties With Former Intriguing Red Sox Prospect; Would Reunion Make Sense?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Yankees’ bullpen, quiet bats waste strong Randy Vasquez start in loss to Orioles
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Wiggins now focused on teaching the next generation
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Straphanger Knocked Out at Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy