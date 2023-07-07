Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley Police K-9 found deceased in Visalia, police say

By Victoria Meza,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrnOQ_0nIiizZh00

REEDLEY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Reedley Police Department dog, K-9 Kona, has been found dead right outside of the city of Visalia, says the Reedley Police Department Thursday.

Following the announcement by the Reedley Police Department regarding Kona escaping from a handler’s garage in Visalia after he became agitated due to the fireworks on the 4th of July, Reedley Police Department announced they found Kona deceased Thursday.

According to police, Kona was found in the 14000 block of Avenue 280 outside of Visalia. It appears Kona was struck by a vehicle and crawled into a vineyard, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We understand the emotional impact this news may have, and we extend our sincerest condolences to the officer’s family and all those who had been tirelessly searching for the dog,” said Jose L. Garza, Chief of Police, in a social media post by the Reedley Police Department . “We want to express our gratitude to everyone who contributed their time, support, and concern throughout the search. Your dedication and compassion were truly inspiring during this challenging time.”

Officers say CHP has been contacted and will evaluate whether a hit-and-run report will be taken.

In their preliminary examination, officers say they observed surveillance footage of Kona using force to remove wooden fence panels in order to flee the backyard. This occurred following his escape from the garage area when fireworks were set off.

The Reedley Police Department says they will proceed with an investigation of the matter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Visalia, CA newsLocal Visalia, CA
Man arrested after 13-year-old reportedly raped in Tulare, deputies say
Tulare, CA12 hours ago
Reedley Police K-9 escapes after fireworks, officials say
Reedley, CA2 days ago
$2,000 reward for missing Reedley Police K-9
Reedley, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Arrested After Chase In Stolen Vehicle Starts In Reedley, Ends In Clovis
Clovis, CA22 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: Employee who crashed into Hanford jewelry store
Hanford, CA20 hours ago
‘Straight panic’: Downtown employee says after Hanford shooting
Hanford, CA15 hours ago
Man arrested after punching officer, Hanford PD says
Hanford, CA15 hours ago
Crash into Hanford jewelry store, 1 dead, police say
Hanford, CA1 day ago
One wounded in shooting in Madera, suspect on the loose in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Madera shooting suspect leads police on chase, police say
Madera, CA1 day ago
Video shows ex-employee crashing truck into Hanford jewelry store
Hanford, CA15 hours ago
‘It’s rare’: Employees say after Clovis FD truck hits man
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Car crashes into local business in Clovis, police say
Clovis, CA2 days ago
HPD: Man shoots himself after driving truck into downtown jewelry store
Hanford, CA1 day ago
1 arrested for home invasion in Porterville, police say
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Double Fatality Motorcycle Collision on Clinton Avenue in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Friends held memorial for fatal crash victims in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following weekend shooting in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
This is how many citations were issued in Fresno for illegal fireworks
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Driver shears power pole in southeast Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
IDENTIFIED: 62-year-old struck, killed by Clovis Fire vehicle on 4th of July
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Fresno man shot, killed celebrating July 4th, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
‘We had to make a stop’: 7 displaced after northeast Fresno fire
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Suspects wanted after vehicle theft in Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
How much? Why police K9s cost a lot more than you think
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Porterville woman convicted of murder after killing boyfriend with a hammer
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Fireworks in trash bin cause home to burn in Visalia
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Fireworks or gunshots? How Fresno PD can tell the difference
Fresno, CA2 days ago
2 dead in fatal 4th of July crash in Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy