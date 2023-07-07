Open in App
Tami Mlcoch’s family rescues foster dog from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield shelter dog found her forever home after being fostered by 17’s Tami Mlcoch.

Tami and her family fostered Sadie last week and she turned out to be a special dog. Tami and her family were not looking to adopt but Sadie is a perfect fit. Tami’s daughter became attached to Sadie.

‘Time is of the essence’: Kern County Animal Services urges owners to look for their lost pets

Sadie took a few days to settle in, but Tami says both of her dogs adore Sadie and does not bother her cat.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in desperate need of foster families and encourages families to foster animals from the shelter. “[The shelter] provides everything you just have to open your heart and home,” Tami said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

