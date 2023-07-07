AP News Summary at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Recent events that indicate Earth's climate has entered uncharted territory

Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the unofficial records for Earth’s average temperature are just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong. Warming oceans, dangerous air from runaway wildfires and shrinking Antarctic sea ice are among many other signals of climate distress.

Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to provide controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine that it says could help its forces penetrate Russia's defensive lines, but that many nations have pledged not to use again due to risks to civilians. In previous conflicts cluster munitions have remained on the battlefield long after a conflict has ended, and unexploded rounds have maimed or killed children and adults. The Pentagon said it would be careful to send only variants that have low dud rates, meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.

A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — The case of a Texas man who was reported as a missing teenager in 2015 and found last week took an unexpected turn Thursday when police revealed it all was a hoax. They said the man was only gone for a day, but he and his mother maintained the ruse for eight years by using false names. Houston police detectives said that prosecutors did not file any charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but the investigation is continuing. The announcement comes a week after police said they found Farias after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a southeast Houston church.

Wisconsin governor's 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto that attempts to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years drew outrage and surprise from his political opponents. But it’s just the latest creative cut in a state that once had the “Vanna White” and “Frankenstein” vetoes. Wisconsin governors have the most powerful partial veto power in the country because, unlike in other states, they can strike nearly any part of a budget bill. That’s exactly what the Democratic Evers did on Wednesday with a two-year state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The move is expected to be challenged in court.

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads: report

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new, text-based app called Threads, according to a letter obtained by Semafor. In the Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. Threads, which was launched Wednesday night, arrives at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of the platform. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded to the report of Spiro’s letter on Threads Thursday afternoon, writing, “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. For the first time since it had opened in 2002, a U.S. president was allowing them to meet with a U.N. independent investigator. They told the investigator, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, about the scant contacts with their families, the psychological and physical scars of the torture and abuse they experienced, and their hopes of leaving. They also told her she had come too late. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ní Aoláin agreed, because a total of 780 Muslim men were detained there following the 9/11 terrorist attack and today there are just 30.

Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher's beating death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years for the beating death of his high school Spanish teacher. A judge sentenced Willard Miller after a hearing Thursday lasting more than seven hours. Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty months ago to the 2021 baseball bat attack on Nohema Grabe. The 66-year-old teacher was attacked while taking an afternoon walk in a Fairfield, Iowa, park. Prosecutors said the teens were 16 at the time and angry Graber had given Miller a bad grade. Miller apologized in court Thursday to Graber's family, saying he accepted responsibility for the killing. Goodale is to be sentenced later.

Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.

Missing 2-year-old girl is found dead in an overgrown Detroit alley, ending a massive search

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found dead in Detroit, 90 miles from her home in Lansing. Lansing police say the body of Wynter Cole Smith was discovered Wednesday evening, three days after her disappearance. Police arrested Rashad Trice, who now faces attempted murder as well as other charges. He's accused of stabbing the girl's mother and stealing her car with the toddler inside on Sunday. Trice is a former boyfriend of the mother and is not the toddler's father. The girl was no longer inside the car when officers captured him Monday following a police chase and crash. Wynter’s family said in a statement that they are heartbroken.

Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities. He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward. Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents. Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.