Coral beaching could in the forecast this summer

Unusually hot sea temperatures in the Florida Keys nearshore and offshore waters has Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers and Keys coral restorers raising the alarm on coral bleaching this summer.

Corals generally survive coral bleaching, but it can be lethal in corals when added to other stresses such as deteriorating water quality and disease, like Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has impacted South Florida reefs since 2014 and killed large swaths of boulder and mountainous corals in the Keys and Caribbean.

Warmer water temperatures can result in coral bleaching. When water is too warm, corals will expel the algae, called zooxanthellae, living in their tissues, causing the coral to turn completely white or bleached, according to NOAA’s National Ocean Service. When a coral bleaches, it is not dead. Corals can survive a bleaching event, but they are under more stress and are subject to mortality.

In 2005, the U.S. lost half of its coral reefs in the Caribbean in one year because of a massive bleaching event. The warm waters centered around the northern Antilles near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico expanded southward. Comparison of satellite data from the previous 20 years confirmed that thermal stress from the 2005 event was greater than the previous 20 years combined, according to the National Ocean Service.

Not all bleaching events are because of warm water. In January 2010, cold water temperatures in the Florida Keys caused a coral bleaching event that resulted in some coral death. Water temperatures dropped by 12.06 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the typical temperatures observed at this time of year, according to the National Ocean Service.

Sea temperatures at some of the Keys’ most popular and iconic coral reefs have already reached the high 80 degrees Fahrenheit and one reached 90, according to Katey Lesneski, NOAA’s Mission: Iconic Reefs monitoring coordinator. On July 5, sea temperatures at Molasses Reef off Key Largo reached almost 88 degrees, likewise temperatures at Sand Key Reef off Key West reached 88 degrees. Sombrero Reef off Marathon has been the hottest so far at 90 degrees recorded on July 5, Lesneski said.

“For early July, that is quite hot,” Lesneski said. “It’s hard to know what is going to happen.”

Coral bleaching can occur when sea temperatures reach 84 degrees or higher for a number of consecutive days, said Lesneski, who called the conditions a cumulative stress. There are some corals that do better with higher water temperatures than others, Lesneski said.

The Keys are already in a coral bleaching “warning,” with some sections of reef near Big Pine Key and the Lower Keys already reaching an elevated threat level of “alert level 1,” according to NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch Program. The threat level ranges from “no stress” to “watch” to the current level of “warning” to “alert level 1” to the most severe “alert level 2.”

In the next week to four weeks, the “alert level 1” will grow larger in the area around Big Pine Key, according to NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch Program estimates. By five to eight weeks from now, almost the entire Keys will be under an alert level 2 status. By nine to 12 weeks, the entire South Florida waters and Cuba will be under an alert level 2,” NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch Program estimates.

The bleaching estimates could have an impact on coral restoration work this summer, as coral restorers do not want to put coral fragments out in beaching conditions. Coral restoration has been a major priority in Sanctuary waters for more than a decade. Sanctuary managers and coral restorers discussed coral bleaching on Wednesday afternoon.

No decisions were made this week on stopping out-planting coral, but generally “restoration practitioners are either slowing or altogether stopping out-planting operations during the warm summer months,” Lesneski said.

On land, temperatures are hot as well, ranging between 90 and 96 degrees in the Florida Keys since Monday, July 3, according to the Key West offices of the National Weather Service.

