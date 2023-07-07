Jessica Simpson Denies Claims Of Using Diabetes Medication To Lose Weight: ‘Do People Want Me To Be Drinking Again?’

Jessica Simpson is having to clap back at claims that she is using diabetes medication to lose weight. While denying speculation, Simpson rhetorically asked, “Do people want me to be drinking again?”

While speaking with Bustle in a new interview published on Thursday (July 6), the 42-year-old singer and fashion designer addressed accusations claiming that she has suddenly lost weight because she has been consuming the diabetes medication Ozempic.

Currently, it is said that the medication is reportedly being taken by all the celebrities and influencers in an attempt to quickly slim down ahead of the summer season.

In her interview, Simpson clarified how exactly she has recently shed so much weight. Firing back at trolls on social media calling her “too skinny” in a recent sponsored post for Pottery Barn Kids, Simpson said that she’s simply lost all her weight due to her own “willpower.

She snarkily asked, “Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]. It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Simpson went on to note that while the haters in her comments are leaving behind “hurtful” words and claiming she’s using diabetes meds to lose weight, she does not let “negativity derail” her from all that she has to accomplish.

She affirmed, “I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. But, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt. I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

As a refresher, back in September 2022, Simpson revealed to Extra that she had previously lost 100 pounds three years prior, after welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie. With her husband Eric Johnson, she also shares her first daughter, Maxwell, 11, and a son, Ace, 10.

Back in 2022, Simpson said, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.” She went on to admit that she had been feeling way more healthier since dropping all the pounds.

She added, “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

