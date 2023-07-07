Open in App
People

Taylor Swift Switches Up 'Better Than Revenge' Song Lyrics for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

By Ingrid Vasquez,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Taylor Swift Asks Concert Audience Not To Mess With The Subject Of Her ‘Dear John’ Song
Minneapolis, MN12 days ago
Taylor Swift Leaves Special Love Note for Cincinnati at the End of Eras Tour: “I Couldn’t Love You More”
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Terrifying Roller Coaster Video Shows Cracked Support Beam Shifting
Rochester, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy