KRDO News Channel 13

Tornado Warning issued for areas including Wiley and Lamar

By KRDO News,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfuO9_0nIiiGIM00

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Lamar and Wiley until 10:15 p.m.

This alert was issued at 9:42 p.m. Below is a look at the areas affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTBoA_0nIiiGIM00

The National Weather Service said there was a radar-indicated tornado in the area with baseball-sized hail possible.

The post Tornado Warning issued for areas including Wiley and Lamar appeared first on KRDO .

