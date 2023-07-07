Tornado Warning issued for areas including Wiley and Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Lamar and Wiley until 10:15 p.m.

This alert was issued at 9:42 p.m. Below is a look at the areas affected.

The National Weather Service said there was a radar-indicated tornado in the area with baseball-sized hail possible.

