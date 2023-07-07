Open in App
Sportsnaut

Diamondbacks’ All-Star Corbin Carroll leaves with injury

By Sportsnaut,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcDMX_0nIiiDeB00

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left Thursday’s game against the New York Mets in the seventh inning with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Carroll swung at a pitch from Carlos Carrasco and immediately grabbed at his upper arm near the shoulder. He quickly departed the field with a team trainer and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo.

Carroll is batting .290 with 18 homers, 46 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 83 games. He is the leading Rookie of the Year candidate and is being mentioned in the MVP race.

This is the second time in seven days that Carroll has left with right shoulder soreness. He also hurt the shoulder against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 29.

Carroll, 22, missed two games before returning as a pinch-hitter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He was back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Kyle Lewis finished Carroll’s at-bat Thursday by popping out and then remained in the game in left field.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Takeaways from Atlanta's 2-1 series opening win over Tampa Bay on Friday night
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Braves bid for series victory versus reeling Rays
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Angels’ Reid Detmers out to subdue Dodgers
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
I won $50,000 on the lottery – it all came down to a ‘number’ strategy I read in an article, it actually worked
Forestville, MD1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson had ‘turbulent’ performance this spring, uphill battle to start Week 1
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Josiah Harrell out of UFC 290 due to brain disease
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson hurt in Vegas debuts
Portland, OR52 minutes ago
Kendrick Perkins Claims Kobe Bryant’s Comeback From Rape Allegations Gave Him “Best Story In NBA History”
Edwards, CO20 hours ago
Sha’Carri Richardson, Cravont Charleston win 100m national titles
Eugene, OR11 hours ago
Javier Baez leads hit parade as Tigers pound A’s
Detroit, MI1 day ago
This woman made a Boston subway outfit – And it’s absolutely AWESOME
Boston, MA1 day ago
Out to halt slide, Yanks turn to ace Gerrit Cole vs. Cubs
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
D.C. United hope to build momentum against Inter Miami
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Orioles Manager Got Weirdest Ejection of MLB Season With His Team Leading By 14 Runs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly still interested in DeAndre Hopkins, one issue preventing deal
Kansas City, MO22 minutes ago
Cody Decker as MLB trade deadline looms: White Sox need to 'get rid of everybody'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Philadelphia 76ers in talks to acquire All-Star from conference rival
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL23 days ago
Scottie Pippen Would Be A Villain If He Dates Michael Jordan's Daugther, Says Van Lathan
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy