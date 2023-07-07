AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

1 of 9 |

Olivia Mora cries over the casket of her brother, armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora, during his wake in La Ruana, Mexico, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Michoacan state prosecutors office said unidentified gunmen cut off Mora’s vehicle and his bodyguards’ pickup on a street in his hometown of La Ruana. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS