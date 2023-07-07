Cold case suspect testifies in murder trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of killing a woman more than 40 years ago on Oahu took the stand on Thursday, July 6 at his own trial.

Thomas Garner, now 62, is accused of killing Kathy Hicks, who was 25 years old at the time, and of dumping her body on Nuuanu Pali Drive back in September 1982.

The case went cold for decades, but investigators later said DNA technology linked Garner to the victim’s underwear.

Garner, originally from Florida, was based in Kaneohe as a dental technician for the Navy. He was a few weeks away from transferring out of Hawaii. Hicks was in town for a softball tournament.

The defense admits Garner and Hicks were together that night but said it doesn’t mean he murdered her. Neither Garner nor Hicks had any alcohol or drugs in their body the night of the murder.

Garner said Hicks approached him at the hotel lobby at the Ilikai where he was sitting listening to music. He said he was struck by Kathy’s beauty; and after talking for several minutes, Garner said she invited him up to her hotel room.

“I felt like we had a really good conversation going, and I thought that we were kind of really starting to like each other,” Garner said. “And I thought we maybe would have sex or something.”

Garner admitted he and others on base would typically head to Waikiki on weekends after pay day to go to clubs, bars and to have a good time.

One of Kathy’s friends testified earlier in the trial that she was in the room the time Garner and Hicks arrived to the room; she was getting ready for bed. Garner said he and Hicks went out on the balcony and then decided to go down to the pool area.

Garner said he then mentioned he had his own hotel room nearby at the ‘pink palace.’

The defense attorney asked him, “what happened when you got into the hotel room?”

Garner: “Well, we had sex.”

Attorney: “When you had sex with Kathy Hicks was there anything unusual?”

Garner: “No.”

Attorney: “Was there any argument?”

Garner: “No.”

Attorney: “Was there any disagreement about what was happening?”

Garner: “No.”

Garner said they stayed at his room for about 30 minutes; and after getting cleaned up, they were figuring out what to do and where to go for the night.

He said they decided to go to a night club and dance.

The prosecuting attorney argued Hicks wasn’t the type of girl to just go somewhere without letting someone know.

According to Garner, he said they went dancing until about 2:30 a.m. He said Hicks told him she had to catch a flight home later that day, and he put her in a cab that he paid for and watched her leave.

Garner said he didn’t try to stop her from leaving. The two never exchanged phone numbers and had no plans to see one another again.

“Basically, we just enjoyed the moment that we had and said goodbye, good luck, whatever. It was just one of those things that we didn’t think about doing. We just had that moment where we just partied and had fun and that was it. No expectations,” Garner said.

Attorney: “Did you kill Kathy Hicks?”

Garner: “No.”

The prosecution argues Garner was the last person to see Kathy alive in the same clothes her friends last saw her wearing.

“She was last seen with the defendant in the same clothes that she was found on the side of the road with injuries absent from when her friends last saw her,” explained prosecuting attorney Scott Bell.

He also claimed Garner knew the route her body was found because he went to Waikiki several times from Kaneohe on the weekends and said he didn’t recall taking the Makapuu route to town.

“The body was found on Nuuanu Pali Drive which runs parallel to highway 61,” Bell said.

The medical examiner said Hicks died of strangulation. Her body was found in a grassy area off the side of Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Garner was extradited to Hawaii for this trial. He is currently serving a 20 year to life sentence for the murder of a Florida woman who was found dead two years after Hicks was killed.

Any information from that trial cannot be brought up at this trial.