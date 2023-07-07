Open in App
KHON2

Cold case suspect testifies in murder trial

By Nikki Schenfeld,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6v6E_0nIicnRT00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of killing a woman more than 40 years ago on Oahu took the stand on Thursday, July 6 at his own trial.

Thomas Garner, now 62, is accused of killing Kathy Hicks, who was 25 years old at the time, and of dumping her body on Nuuanu Pali Drive back in September 1982.

The case went cold for decades, but investigators later said DNA technology linked Garner to the victim’s underwear.

Garner, originally from Florida, was based in Kaneohe as a dental technician for the Navy. He was a few weeks away from transferring out of Hawaii. Hicks was in town for a softball tournament.

The defense admits Garner and Hicks were together that night but said it doesn’t mean he murdered her. Neither Garner nor Hicks had any alcohol or drugs in their body the night of the murder.

Garner said Hicks approached him at the hotel lobby at the Ilikai where he was sitting listening to music. He said he was struck by Kathy’s beauty; and after talking for several minutes, Garner said she invited him up to her hotel room.

“I felt like we had a really good conversation going, and I thought that we were kind of really starting to like each other,” Garner said. “And I thought we maybe would have sex or something.”

Garner admitted he and others on base would typically head to Waikiki on weekends after pay day to go to clubs, bars and to have a good time.

One of Kathy’s friends testified earlier in the trial that she was in the room the time Garner and Hicks arrived to the room; she was getting ready for bed. Garner said he and Hicks went out on the balcony and then decided to go down to the pool area.

Garner said he then mentioned he had his own hotel room nearby at the ‘pink palace.’

The defense attorney asked him, “what happened when you got into the hotel room?”

Garner: “Well, we had sex.”

Attorney: “When you had sex with Kathy Hicks was there anything unusual?”

Garner: “No.”

Attorney: “Was there any argument?”

Garner: “No.”

Attorney: “Was there any disagreement about what was happening?”

Garner: “No.”

Garner said they stayed at his room for about 30 minutes; and after getting cleaned up, they were figuring out what to do and where to go for the night.

He said they decided to go to a night club and dance.

The prosecuting attorney argued Hicks wasn’t the type of girl to just go somewhere without letting someone know.

According to Garner, he said they went dancing until about 2:30 a.m. He said Hicks told him she had to catch a flight home later that day, and he put her in a cab that he paid for and watched her leave.

Garner said he didn’t try to stop her from leaving. The two never exchanged phone numbers and had no plans to see one another again.

“Basically, we just enjoyed the moment that we had and said goodbye, good luck, whatever. It was just one of those things that we didn’t think about doing. We just had that moment where we just partied and had fun and that was it. No expectations,” Garner said.

Attorney: “Did you kill Kathy Hicks?”

Garner: “No.”

The prosecution argues Garner was the last person to see Kathy alive in the same clothes her friends last saw her wearing.

“She was last seen with the defendant in the same clothes that she was found on the side of the road with injuries absent from when her friends last saw her,” explained prosecuting attorney Scott Bell.

He also claimed Garner knew the route her body was found because he went to Waikiki several times from Kaneohe on the weekends and said he didn’t recall taking the Makapuu route to town.

“The body was found on Nuuanu Pali Drive which runs parallel to highway 61,” Bell said.

The medical examiner said Hicks died of strangulation. Her body was found in a grassy area off the side of Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Garner was extradited to Hawaii for this trial. He is currently serving a 20 year to life sentence for the murder of a Florida woman who was found dead two years after Hicks was killed.

Any information from that trial cannot be brought up at this trial.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 more suspects indicted in connection to Waikiki mass overdose
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
Another machete attack, this time at Ala Moana
Honolulu, HI20 hours ago
Murder investigation opened after inmate found dead in cell at OCCC
Honolulu, HI23 hours ago
Honolulu police open murder investigation after inmate at OCCC dies
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
OCCC Inmate Death May Be The 4th Murder In A Hawaii Correctional Facility Since 2020
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
Legal strategy likely behind dismissed citation for driver accused in trail of destruction
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
2 more indicted following deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
Large, aggressive tiger shark spotted at White Plains
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
‘Deeply disturbing’: Police open felony investigation after dog found strung up by paw on the side of the road
Waianae, HI1 day ago
Forensic patient who escaped Oahu behavioral facility back in custody, police say
Ewa Beach, HI2 days ago
Teen girl shot in head enters skilled nursing facility as condition improves
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Police officer arrested for repeated TRO violations
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Businessman Accused Of Bribing Honolulu Prosecutor Points Finger At Feds
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Man with machete attacks two in Kalihi area
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
'Be a good witness': Vigilance, safety urged following Home Depot theft
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Molokai woman in critical condition following explosion at famous bakery
Kaunakakai, HI14 hours ago
Critical MVC in private parking lot in Kunia area
Honolulu, HI18 hours ago
Oahu man’s vehicle stolen after machete attack
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Principal Performed Unlawful Strip Search Of High School Girls, Lawsuit Alleges
Kapolei, HI14 hours ago
Honolulu police arrest man suspected in machete attack
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Why dozens caught on video running red lights had their cases dismissed
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Honolulu, HI23 hours ago
HPD investigates unattended rifle at recent police shooting
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Honolulu police locate 69-year-old man with dementia
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing tools from Iwilei Home Depot
Honolulu, HI23 hours ago
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
3 city councilmembers reject 64% pay increase
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
Monsarrat Road closure for police investigation
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Ex-Gangsters, Grandmas And The Good Word Take On West Oahu’s Game Rooms
Honolulu, HI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy