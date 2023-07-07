Open in App
WKBN

Ramírez, Naylor homer; Guardians roll past Royals 6-1

By TOM WITHERS - AP SPORTS WRITER,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTOTj_0nIiYHt900

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Ramírez homered to left field and, Naylor, who missed the previous two games because of tendinitis in his right wrist, drove one over the wall in right against reliever Amir Garrett (0-1).

Andrés Giménez also homered for Cleveland (43-44). The Guardians haven’t been at .500 since April 28 at 13-13.

Eli Morgan (4-1) worked a scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin completed the six-hitter.

Light rain pushed the scheduled start back 81 minutes to 8:31 p.m.

After losing two of three to the powerful Atlanta Braves, the Guardians had to feel good about their chances against the Royals, who came in with the AL’s worst record and were shut out for the 10th time Wednesday.

But Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles, who came in with 11 losses, held Cleveland to just one run in the first five innings.

Ramírez changed that with one swing, sending a 3-2 pitch from Garrett over the fence for his 14th homer. A fan reached over the railing to snag it with his glove, and the umpires reviewed the play to make sure the homer was legal.

Naylor left no doubt about his, smashing Garrett’s next pitch into the right-field seats for his 11th homer.

The Guardians tacked on two more runs in the inning, the second when rookie Bo Naylor snapped an 0-for-19 drought with an RBI double.

Giménez led off the second with his eighth homer, a towering shot into the right-field seats, to tie it 1-1.

Following the rain delay, the Royals, blanked by Minnesota on Wednesday, took a 1-0 lead in their first at-bat off rookie Tanner Bibee when Bobby Witt Jr. singled, stole second and scored on Nick Pratto’s one-out hit.

Bibee wasn’t sharp but hung around for five innings by working out of three jams. He was helped in the fourth by center fielder Myles Straw, who sprinted in to make a sliding catch with two on for the final out.

MINOR MOVE

Adding some pitching depth, the Guardians acquired right-hander Chris Vallimont from the Baltimore Orioles for cash. He was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Vallimont made his MLB debut Monday and was designated for assignment afterward.

To make a roster spot, the Guardians transferred injured starter Triston McKenzie (sprained elbow) to the 60-day injured list. He’s not expected to pick up a ball for two more weeks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (shoulder strain) got a favorable examination and diagnosis from doctors after being placed on the injured list. Manager Matt Quatraro said Greinke has a “mild strain” and the team is hoping the 39-year-old will return to the rotation after the All-Star break. Greinke, who has 224 career wins, felt pain in his shoulder during Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder inflammation) is back on the injured list after two rough outings. Quantrill gave up a career-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Wednesday night. He won’t be shut down and will continue to play catch while being monitored.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.14 ERA) snapped a 14-start home skid with a win last week. He’ll face Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 2.96), who held the Cubs to three hits over six innings in his last start.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians top Royals
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cameraman at MLB game struck by wild throw, carted off on stretcher
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Pirates sending a second player to MLB All-Star game
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Pirates lose infielder to injury, promote prospect
Pittsburgh, PA9 days ago
OVI citation issued after driver snaps pole in Boardman
Boardman, OH3 days ago
OVI checkpoint taking place Friday night
Youngstown, OH16 hours ago
Roof of local funeral home collapses
Struthers, OH2 days ago
Large tree falls, blocks road near Mill Creek Golf Course
Boardman, OH2 days ago
Police say local stabbing victim was uncooperative
Warren, OH2 days ago
Still no winner in long-running church Bingo game; jackpot over $20K
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Lowellville names new village administrator
Lowellville, OH1 day ago
Michigan toddler missing since Sunday found dead: police
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Mysterious flying creature terrorizing Oklahoma family at night
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Look! Rare deer spotted in Ohio
Chesterland, OH1 day ago
Police investigating elderly woman’s house shot up, 1 injured
Warren, OH2 days ago
Quadruplets born on Fourth of July in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Toby Kieth performs for the first time since revealing cancer diagnosis
Norman, OK2 days ago
Austintown 12U softball tops Boardman; forces rematch
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Man tells deputies someone tried to move into his shed
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
Screen time harmful for kids in school? Ohio State researchers say think again
Columbus, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy