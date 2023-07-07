Cardi B Links With FendiDa Rappa for ‘Point Me 2’ Remix: Stream It Now

Jessica Simpson Had One Thing to Say When Asked About 'Newlyweds' Resurgence



Allow us to point you to your next summer hip-hop anthem. Grammy-winning rap superstar Cardi B has finally unleashed her remix of FendiDa Rappa’s TikTok viral hit “Point Me To the S—s.” Titled “Point Me 2,” the new remix is the latest in a string of collaborations between Cardi and rising female rappers.



Last September, Cardi linked up with Memphis rapper GloRilla for “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of the “F.N.F.” rapper’s original track. With Cardi’s help, the remix peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Just last month (June 2), Cardi joined forces with two-time Grammy nominee Latto for “Put It On Da Floor Again,” a remix of Latto’s original that landed a Hot 100 peak of No. 13. Although it has been over five years since Cardi released her last album, fans are still (im)patiently waiting for her follow-up. Nonetheless, the “Up” rapper has kept the verses coming as she continues to prep the release of her sophomore LP.

Hailing from Chicago, FendiDa Rappa has been garnering a lot of traction recently thanks to her viral hit. On TikTok, the official “Point Me To the S—s” sound boasts over 150,000 posts, and just two weeks ago (June 23), FendiDa Rappa revealed that she signed a deal with Giant Music. Though she has yet to find any success on the Billboard charts, that could very well change with the release of “Point Me 2.”



On the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B has earned five No. 1 singles, including “Bodak Yellow,” “Girls Like You” (with Maroon 5), and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” Invasion of Privacy , the Bronx rapper’s debut studio album, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spent over 200 weeks on the ranking.



Stream “Point Me 2” below:

