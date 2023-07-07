Open in App
Provo City Manager announces retirement

By Megan Pickett,

1 day ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Provo City Manager, Wayne Parker, announced his retirement after 20 years of service.

Parker’s official title was Provo City’s Chief Administrative Officer, and his retirement is effective September 16.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve Provo with three mayors, 33 city councilors, and countless dedicated staff members,” Parker said.

He said the real heroes are the city workers who dedicate their lives to making life better for residents. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufisi said they will miss him.

“Wayne Parker has been instrumental in moving Provo in a positive direction,” Kaufusi said. “We will miss his insight and solution-oriented mindset, but know he will continue to serve our community in his retirement.”

Parker said he has very fond memories of Provo and enjoyed being a part of its growth.

“The last twenty years have seen so much change in our community – a revitalized downtown, the development of a municipal fiber optic network, Provo becoming the third Google Fiber city in the nation, and the initiation of the Frontrunner system,” Parker said. “We’ve seen significant economic growth spurred by cooperation and collaboration between the public and private sectors with the success of the Mountain Vista Business Center, the vision and development of the Startup District, and the new airport passenger terminal.”

According to the press release, Parker will be greatly missed and his influence will always be felt and appreciated.

For more information on Provo City’s Management , visit their website.

