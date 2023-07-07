Open in App
New York Post

New York HS sports announcer pleads guilty to child porn — but remains in local hall of fame

By David Propper, Allie Griffin,

1 day ago

A former middle school teacher and well-known sports announcer for Westchester county high schools admitted to receiving child porn last week — but he’s still listed on the county’s sports hall of fame.

Richard Leaf, 75, pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge last Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney Office for the Southern District of New York.

Westchester County officials are now calling for the convicted sex offender to be axed from the highly-regarded hall of fame.

Leaf — a retired Harrison middle school teacher who served as the public address announcer for high school basketball championships in Westchester and for Iona College basketball for years — posed as a teenager in online chat rooms and convinced a 15-year-old boy to send him nude images of himself under the guise.

The former educator and soccer referee was well-regarded in the community before the disturbing allegations came to light in early 2021.

He was inducted into the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, an honor reserved for sportspeople “of integrity and good character” who have gained prominence in the sports arena.

On Wednesday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Board of Legislators Vedat Gashi called on the committee that oversees the hall of fame to boot Leaf from the prestigious list of roughly 200 awardees.

“We have respectfully requested that the Hall of Fame committee take immediate action to remove Rich Leaf from the Sports Hall of Fame,” Gashi said during the county’s weekly updates.

“And by doing so I believe that we send a clear message that our organization is committed to the safety and well being of the community, and that we won’t tolerate any actions that compromise the trust and respect that we’ve earned over the years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrUch_0nIiWuwY00
Richard Leaf, 75, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last week after investigators learned he encouraged a teenage boy to send nude photos by posing as a teenager in online chat rooms.
Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame

Latimer added that the recognition was reserved for people who have had a positive impact on the community and have served as role models, particularly to young people.

He also said that it was important to note that Leaf has not just been accused of child pornography charges but has not pled guilty to the crime.

“A crime is a crime of various sorts, but some are particularly heinous,” Latimer said. “And whenever we’re dealing with an individual in a position of trust and faith that has committed a crime in that general direction we feel the need to act quickly.”

The county officials penned a letter to the Hall of Fame’s board of directors asking them to rescind Leaf’s 2017 induction.

Leaf and his attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC medical investigator’s time probing death taught her more about life
New York City, NY1 hour ago
NYC DOE communications chief Michael Vaughn ‘asked to leave’ after PR snafus
New York City, NY2 hours ago
NYPD exodus continues as cops feel ‘squeezed from every direction’
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Hot head’ former DOC captain caught on camera beating graphic designer
Staten Island, NY50 minutes ago
Long Island high school football player Robert Bush taken off life support after collapse: report
Selden, NY10 hours ago
Migrant carries newborn while selling churros in subway
New York City, NY4 hours ago
NYC council members blame ‘lack of enforcement’ on shoplifting after CVS worker allegedly killed serial thief
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Daughter of man fatally run over by Parks employee at Coney Island sues NYC
New York City, NY3 hours ago
The crime victim numbers are soaring and Alvin Bragg is to blame
New York City, NY13 hours ago
NYC Council staffer under fire for urging protesters to ‘throw bottles’ at cops and ‘torch’ NYPD vans
New York City, NY1 day ago
Original Beatles drummer Pete Best to headline fantasy rock camp in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY58 minutes ago
Judge awards Steve Bannon’s former lawyers $480K after ex-White House adviser stiffed them
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Mayor Adams, New York Times go to war over photo of fallen NYPD officer
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rikers inmate brazenly shoots drill rap music video inside NYC jail
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Gangbanger claims he had ‘no other choice’ as he’s sentenced for sparking mass shooting at NYC block party
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NJ Mexican restaurant serves up dress code — despite its modest location
Ridgefield, NJ1 hour ago
GOPer stays in NYC Asian Council district race to Democrats delight
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Man killed, 3 teens shot in overnight NYC bloodshed, cops say
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Jalen Wilson aced his college career, but carving out a role with the Nets will be his toughest test yet
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Yankees’ bats fall short in Carlos Rodon’s solid Bronx debut against Cubs
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
Mets use thrilling extra-inning rally to beat Padres, win sixth straight game
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Swimmer pulled from water in the Rockaways, hospitalized in critical condition
Queens, NY13 hours ago
Silence the city’s Kafkaesque snooper’s noise law
New York City, NY15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy