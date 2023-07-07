Open in App
Sporting News

Summer League fouls, explained: Why players are allowed more fouls in exhibition games

By Stephen Noh,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULpAc_0nIiUabg00

Summer league games can be messy and chaotic, but that is part of the fun. These young players need time to get their feet wet, and extending the foul rules is an important part of achieving that goal.

Here is why players are allowed more fouls during Summer League.

Las Vegas Summer League personal foul rules

To that point, there are some important differences in foul rules in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Players are allowed to commit 10 fouls before fouling out, compared to six in the NBA. Teams also go into the bonus much more slowly at 10 fouls per quarter rather than the five of the NBA.

Has a player ever fouled out in Summer League?

A 10-foul limit seems like it would never be reached, but it has happened many times before in Summer League history.

Former No. 1 pick Greg Oden fouled out in his Summer League debut. Andrew Bogut, DeMarcus Cousins, and Diamond Stone have also fouled out in the Las Vegas Summer League. Thon Maker picked up a rare 10-point, 10-foul double-double back in 2016.

Summer League is a critical time for player evaluation, so the 10-foul limit makes sense in that regard.

Players are not only fighting for spots on an NBA roster but also for spots overseas or in the G League. It's important to do everything possible to keep them on the court, including expanding the foul rules.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Summer League, Day 1: Five Players Who Turned Heads in Vegas — Non-Wemby Division
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Who won NBA Summer League MVP? Full list of Las Vegas award winners
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Summer League: How to watch, start time, lineup, location for Warriors vs. Lakers
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iconic 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card stands test of time
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
What happened to Vergil Ortiz Jr.? Boxer's medical history explained after Eimantas Stanionis fight withdrawal
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Elly De La Cruz bat inspection, explained: Why device on Reds rookie's bat drew scrutiny vs. Nationals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Scoot Henderson Will Undergo An MRI After Shoulder Injury In Summer League
Portland, OR14 hours ago
What channel is Victor Wembanyama on tonight? TV schedule, live stream for Spurs vs. Hornets in Summer League
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
What is NBA Con 2023? Inaugural festival of hoops culture set to take over Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NBA Summer League 2023 predictions: Champions, MVP, breakout players, best teams to watch & more
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NBA Summer League scores 2023: Results, bracket, standings & stats for Las Vegas Day 1 games
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
A firsthand look at Victor Wembanyama's up-and-down summer league debut
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
What channel is Braves vs. Rays on tonight? Time, TV schedule, live stream for MLB Friday Night Baseball game
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
1 Kings bargain-bin free agent still worth targeting
Sacramento, CA21 hours ago
Is Patrice Bergeron retiring? Latest updates on the free agency status of the Bruins captain
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy