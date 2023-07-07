Vigil held for 1-year-old girl hit, killed by driver of SUV in North Versailles

Memorial held for 1-year-old hit, killed by car in North Versailles 02:41

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is in mourning after the driver of a car hit and killed a 1-year-old girl outside a North Versailles apartment complex.

On Thursday, friends and family held a vigil in her honor. Balloons flew into the sky, followed by fireworks, sending a message to Arionna Porter.

The driver of an SUV struck and killed Porter in the parking lot of Eastland Apartments in North Versailles while she was celebrating the Fourth of July with her family. Allegheny County police said the driver remained at the scene.

It pains Arionna's mother, Ariel Coover, to think back to that moment.

"I just looked away for one second to answer my other daughter, and I turned back around and my baby was gone," Coover said.

She's taking things day by day and trying to remain in good spirits for her three other children, especially her 8-year-old son who saw his sister get run over.

"I'm trying my best to stay strong, that's all I can do. I got other kids. I got to not show them I'm upset," Coover said.

However, she's not alone. The community is there by her side, as was evident at the vigil Thursday night.

"It meant so much to me. I didn't think so many people would be here. That just goes to show how loved she was," Coover said.

Those in attendance included Acting Superintendent of East Allegheny School District Joe DiLucente, who recently was the principal at her son's school.

"As educators, we're here to support people, and our school counselor and the child's teacher are here this evening as well on a moment's notice in their summer," DiLucente said.

He said the district has resources available for anyone who needs them despite school being closed over the summer.

"Create an environment that is aware that these things move along with time passing, that grief is a process," DiLucente said.

Coover appreciates all of the love for her family as she tries to think of the memories she shared with her little girl.

"I love her so much and I wish she could be here, but she can't," Coover said. "She'll live on forever in my heart."

Coover's mom doesn't believe her neighbor meant to hit her daughter, but she wants him to be held accountable.

County police have yet to file any charges. They told KDKA-TV on Thursday night the investigation is ongoing and they don't have any other updates.