Iola car show brings $25-$30 million of economic impact

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – The population of the tiny village of Iola will balloon all the way up to 120,000 people over the next few days.

That’s because it’s time for the 51st annual Iola car show, an event that attracts people from not only all over the country, but also the world. The event features 2,500 show cars, 4,000 swap spaces, 1,600 campsites, and 350 for-sale car corral spaces.

“Iola car people are special, it’s that family gathering that time of coming together,” said event marketing director Ali Johnson who said this is the best weather they’ve had for the event in years.

Eric Rintamacki and his dad are two of the 120,000 people who will attend the car show. On Thursday night, they pulled up in a 1978 Volkswagen Bus that Rintamacki said he bought about 12 years ago from a woman in Neenah.

“Here (at the car show) I can really talk to people and they can tell me 15 or 20 minute stories, or somebody they knew had a Volkswagen or their mom or dad or grandma had one,” said Rintamacki.

Rintamacki said he’s been coming to the Iola car show since he was about seven years old. He said maintaining a classic car takes a lot of work but that it is a labor of love.

“The Iola car show is not just about the vehicles, it’s really about the community,” he said.

Hundreds of vendors also attend the car show each year. Car enthusiasts Local Five News spoke with said if you’ve been looking for a hard-to-find part for your vehicle, this is the place to find it.

Jack Bowser from Lake Zurich, Ill. said he’s attended the event five or six times over the years and he’s back in 2023.

He’s been a car enthusiast for years and said at one point he had cars from every decade. This year, he’s selling some of his car memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

“Selling stuff is okay but the real fun is being here and enjoying all the people who have a common interest in cars,” said Bowser.

The car show is a win for everybody in the area. Organizers said that it pumps between $25 million and $30 million into the local economy.

Proceeds from the event benefit over 130 local community organizations whose members volunteer their time to make the event possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.