WHIO Dayton

Fleeing driver crashes into police cruiser during 75 mph chase through Dayton

By WHIO Staff,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJnes_0nIiSKka00

A driver fled from authorities and crashed into a police cruiser in Dayton late Thursday night.

Dayton Police initially attempted to pull over a driver in the 1600 to 1700 block of West Stewart Street at 11:50 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. The reason for the stop was not disclosed at the time of reporting.

The driver, however, failed to stop and took off from authorities, hitting a police cruiser along the way.

No police officers were injured following the crash.

The driver did not stop after crashing into the cruiser, but instead headed eastbound on West Stewart Street towards South Broadway Street.

Officers began their pursuit of the suspect vehicle, identified as a Chrysler 300, reaching top speeds of 75 m.p.h.

Other officers from the city responded and were able to halt the car prior to the driver reaching Interstate 75.

The driver was taken into custody by the Dayton Police Department who led the investigation into the incident.

