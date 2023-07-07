MLB world reacts to star rookie’s concerning injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of baseball’s best stories through the first half of the season. Rookie Corbin Carroll has been a huge part of that. But late in Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets, Arizona took a significant blow when Carroll left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

Things were already going poorly for the Diamondbacks, who trailed 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carroll swung and missed at a 1-0 pitch from New York’s Carlos Carrasco. And while nothing appeared out of the ordinary on the swing, it was quickly clear that something was wrong.

Corbin grabbed his right shoulder in obvious pain and quickly came out of the game.

That would be an unwelcome sight for anyone. It’s even worse when we remember that Carroll’s 2021 season was ended early when he underwent right shoulder surgery. He also left Arizona’s game on June 29 after injuring that shoulder on a swing .

Knowing that, fans were understandably concerned at Carroll leaving the game with another right shoulder issue.

Carroll has had a sterling season for the Diamondbacks. He’s hitting .290/.365/.559 with 18 home runs and 24 stolen bases. He was also voted as a starter for the National League in the All-Star Game, which will be played in his hometown of Seattle.

