Open in App
CBS Chicago

Migrants being moved out of CPD station amid investigation of sexual misconduct by officers

By Suzanne Le MignotMarybel Gonzalez,

15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zjtw_0nIiS97q00

Migrants moved, CPD officers investigated for sexual misconduct 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating claims officers were having sex with migrants at a police station in North Lawndale. Migrants housed at that station were being moved on Friday.

CPD would only confirm it had opened an investigation into allegations officers were having sexual relations with migrants staying at a West Side police station, and would not provide any further details on the probe.

Sources told CBS 2 that as many as four officers at the 10th (Ogden) District were involved in the alleged misconduct with at least one migrant who was staying there. Sources also said a teenage migrant is pregnant after an encounter with an officer, although police have not confirmed those details.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that investigates police misconduct cases, also is investigating.

"While COPA investigators are currently determining Whether the facts and details of this allegation are substantiated, we want to assure the public that all allegations of this nature are of the highest priority and COPA will move swiftly to address any misconduct by those involved," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy.

Migrants moved from Chicago police station amid probe into officers having sex with asylum seekers 02:46


A spokesperson from Mayor Brandon Johnson's Office released a statement in response to the allegations:

"The City takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously. We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability."

"It is at the very least, unprofessional for a police officer to have sexual contact with a migrant," said Arthur Lurigio, a professor of psychology and criminology at Loyola University Chicago. "With an underage migrant, that behavior has been elevated to criminal behavior. Minors cannot give consent for sexual encounters with adults."

Lurigio added the department "followed the proper course with proper transparency and proper timing."

The allegations have sparked outrage in the Lawndale and Little Village community the 10th District serves.

"The police department is supposed to be protecting them, and we thought that by having them here they would be safe," said Baltazar Enriquez, an activist with the Little Village Community Council.

"Those allegations themselves should shake us to our core," said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez. "We're talking about people who have been crossing borders; in some cases, deserts and jungles, for weeks."

As hundreds of migrants are taking shelter at police stations across the city, Ramirez, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, said more federal funding is needed to house this growing population.

"It reminds us that we have a responsibility to ensure that we get the resources necessary to move every single person out of police stations," she said.

Migrants being moved from Chicago police station amid probe into sexual misconduct by officers 02:15

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported that most of the approximately 60 migrants who had been staying at the Ogden District were loaded onto two buses Friday afternoon to be taken away from the station, but it was unclear where they were being taken. A few of the migrants appeared to still be inside the station as of 10 p.m. Friday.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirmed the city is "in the process of relocating all new arrivals from District 10 today in accordance with its ongoing strategy of moving asylum seekers out of all Chicago police stations. New arrivals are being moved to temporary shelters in current operation, with full relocation to be completed by tomorrow morning."

"The Johnson administration will continue to center the safety of all Chicagoans, including our new neighbors. The administration is also committed to working with CPD to ensure there are protocols in place to keep migrants at police stations safe while they wait for more adequate shelter, and to hold any officers and/or staff involved accountable upon the determination of the investigation."

Le Mignot asked one of the men being transferred on one of the buses if he knew where he was being taken and he said, "My love, I have no idea where I am going." Families with children were being boarded on one bus while single men were taken on the other bus.

Hundreds of migrants have been forced to stay at Chicago police stations in recent months as the city has struggled to find sufficient temporary housing for thousands of migrants that have been sent to Chicago from Texas since last summer.

While the city has placed most of the migrants in temporary shelters, with not enough space for all of them, all 22 police stations in the city have been used as temporary homes for migrants until more appropriate housing can be found.

CPD investigate claims officers had sexual relations with asylum seekers 00:55
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Jury rules against civil suit over deadly 2018 Chicago police shooting
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Off-duty Chicago police officer stabbed in North Side altercation
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Chicago Police Officer Accused Of Impregnating Migrant Teen Living In West Side Station: Reports
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former police official: Assault rifles should be banned
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago police release surveillance video of Lawndale murder suspect
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Chicago home intruder shot by concealed carry holder
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lawsuit Alleges Chicago Police Targeted Black and Latino Chicagoans with Racially Biased Traffic Stops
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Would-be rooftop robber shot in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Thieves target Chicago delivery drivers for alcohol
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Chicago man held on $1M bond for gun charges
Naperville, IL1 day ago
Joliet police officer acquitted of DUI in crash that killed Berwyn officer
Joliet, IL15 hours ago
US Marshals Help Oakland Police Make Arrest In Chicago In Shooting of Flower Delivery Man
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man charged in fatal stabbing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mayor Johnson unveils his ‘blueprint to transform’ Chicago, revealing ‘how we will govern’ — and how residents can keep score
Chicago, IL1 day ago
4 teens charged with beating, robbing passenger on CTA Red Line train at 35th Street
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Illinois Police Keep Quiet About Possible Serial Killer On The Loose
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Prosecutors reveal new details on what happened before Chicago man allegedly shot his family
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Homeowner shoots rooftop burglar in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
10 dead, 56 wounded in Fourth of July weekend shootings in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Oakland, Calif. shooting suspect who allegedly killed flower delivery man arrested in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man stabbed inside Little Village home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boy, 14, charged with armed carjacking in Gresham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Which towns have the most DUI arrests in Illinois?
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Matheus Gaidos: OPD and US Marshals Collaborate to Bring Suspect to Justice
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lawsuit accuses Chicago of exceeding maximum fine for parking tickets
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man stabbed to death by attacker who felt threatened by his plastic fork: prosecutors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Illinois Woman Arrested After Leaving ID at Crime Scene
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Gangbangers shot a newly-arrived migrant, Chicago alderman says: ‘a lifestyle that’s rooted in evil’
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy