FOIA Friday: What Virginia officials withheld or disclosed, June 30–July 7, 2023

One of the less noticed features of the Virginia Way is the long-running tendency of the commonwealth’s leaders to conduct their decision-making behind closed doors. While the Virginia Freedom of Information Act presumes all government business is by default public and requires officials to justify why exceptions should be made, too many Virginia leaders in practice take the opposite stance, acting as if records are by default private and the public must prove they should be handled otherwise.

In this feature, we aim to highlight the frequency with which officials around Virginia are resisting public access to records on issues large and small — and note instances when the release of information under FOIA gave the public insight into how government bodies are operating.

Few details on Lynchburg fire station shooting

After a Lynchburg city councilman waved a laptop with a bullet hole in it during a City Council meeting this week, WSET spoke with a local firefighter who said the laptop was struck after a firefighter accidentally discharged his gun in the fire station, shooting his own hand off and hitting the laptop of a colleague. The firefighter who spoke with the TV station said staff “were told not to talk about it.”

In a statement, the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Department said that in January 2016, a firefighter accidentally discharged his gun inside the city’s Fire Station 7, causing “a non-life-threatening injury to the same employee.” Police then conducted “a criminal investigation” and provided its findings to the Lynchburg commonwealth’s attorney, who chose not to bring charges against the firefighter.

“The name of the involved LFD employee is not being released, as this is both a personnel matter and no criminal charges were filed. At this time, no additional information will be released on this incident,” the departments told WSET. The current commonwealth’s attorney declined to release the investigative report, either with or without names redacted, saying “such disclosure would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” The former commonwealth’s attorney said it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment, and Lynchburg police denied a request to release the report or provide an interview with the police chief.

Report highlights police transparency concerns

A report by a Virginia advisory committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights tasked with examining police oversight and accountability in the state highlighted concerns about police transparency, including the state’s lack of data on patterns of conduct of individual departments or officers.

“Discipline records on individual officers are considered confidential personnel records in Virginia (along with 20 other states), and are not accessible to the public,” the report noted. It further cited testimony from Valerie Slater, executive director of the RISE for Youth Coalition, a Richmond-based group that advocates for community alternatives to youth incarceration, that “even gathering basic information such as the total number of civilian complaints filed against law enforcement has proven difficult because the reporting is not required.”

Slater “noted that where limited data do exist, they indicate serious concern regarding both officer accountability and racial disproportionality: cases of civilian complaints are overwhelmingly resolved in favor of law enforcement,” the report continued.

One King George supervisor: no FOIA fees

According to News on the Neck , King George County Supervisor T. C. Collins is pushing for the county to get rid of FOIA fees for King George citizens, saying state code says a public body “may” but is not required to charge them.

“I myself had to pay $500 for information that I should have received from the County, and I’m on the Board, and it was about Board information. And I had to pay for my FOIA,” he said. “Now, tell me if that’s not totally whacked out. There’s no good reason that even happened.”

News on the Neck said that “this year, King George has received 30 FOIA requests but only five merited a bill. The bills issued ranged from $40 to north of $1,000.”

