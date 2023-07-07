Everett Henes: The cost of redemption

Sometimes things that Christians say can sound really bizarre. It doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t say them, but it does mean we should be ready to explain them. We’re working through Paul’s little letter to the Ephesians, and we’re in the opening verses of 3-14. It forms one sentence in the Greek, but five sentences when translated to English. In verse 7, though, we encounter one of those odd things that Christians say, “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace.” (Ephesians 1:7)

Last week we began to look at this lengthy sentence in verses 3-14. We saw that the first verses focused our attention on the Father’s role in predestining to adoption. God’s election is not to be thought of as some kind of bare fate. Behind it is God’s eternal love. We learned that we are to rejoice in God’s electing love. Apart from God’s actions no one could be saved. But what were those actions in history past? Election took place before the foundation of the world. But this brings about another question: what was necessary to save God’s people?

Due to our being dead in sin we had to be redeemed. This is the work of Christ — the beloved son — the second person of the Godhead. Redemption is a central part of God’s plan of salvation. This is not new. In the Old Testament we read about God’s plan to deliver Israel from slavery and bondage in Egypt. God said that he would redeem them. The idea of redemption is, like adoption, a legal one. It is a purchase transaction that takes place, effectively bringing about a change of ownership. For Israel, that transaction brought them out of Egypt to be under God. They were not redeemed to do whatever their heart desired, but to follow God.

Throughout Old Testament history we read of redemption, or deliverance. It is also a central doctrine of Christianity. God acted in history to purchase the redemption of his people. This is nowhere clearer than in the songs that we sing. Many songs throughout church history praise God for our Redeemer, our redemption, or similar ideas. “Our Maker, Defender, Redeemer, and Friend!” “We praise thee, O God, our Redeemer, Creator,” “O for a thousand tongues to sing My great Redeemer's praise,” “I greet thee, who my sure Redeemer art,” “All glory, laud, and honor to thee, Redeemer, King.”

The words of these hymns have been sung throughout church history, praising God for the redemption of God’s people. But before these words were written, the Apostle Paul wrote of this glorious redemption to the Christians at Ephesus and throughout Asia Minor. As he looks at the adoption we have as sons, or children, he makes it clear that the adoption was not free. Certainly, it was free to us.

We have been saved by grace alone and it did not cost us anything. This was stressed last week when we looked at how Paul emphasizes the election of the father — it was not based in anything we would do or could offer. But as free as the redemption is to God’s people; it was costly to God himself. That is what redemption is, though. If something is going to be redeemed, then someone has to pay the price for the redemption. Last week the focus was on the work of the father — this week it is on the work of the son. In these verses we learn that we are to rejoice in the work of Christ.

You cannot have Christianity apart from redemption, but this does not mean that everyone understands redemption. Some believe that God simply forgave people free and clear and that nothing was required. Some have tried to say that redemption is a ransom that was paid to Satan. To be certain, before we were Christ’s we did belong to sin, to Satan. But God did not, through Christ, purchase us back from Satan.

We were Satan’s because we were under the curse of sin and God’s wrath. The redemption that was paid by the son was not paid to Satan but paid to the father in taking his wrath. This is why penal substitutionary atonement is an important doctrine to understand. Christ stood as our substitute. In this passage we learn that redemption is through Christ’s blood, redemption is part of God’s big plan and redemption is to the praise of his glory.

— Pastor Everett Henes, the pastor of the Hillsdale Orthodox Presbyterian Church, can be reached atpastorhenes@gmail.com.