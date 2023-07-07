Open in App
Super 16: Lafayette Christian DB Ty Lee

By Seth Lewis,

1 day ago
"I think what makes Ty unique is Ty is not flashy. He may not wow you, but he does everything the right way."
Hunter Landry, LCA Head Coach

For Lafayette Christian's Ty Lee, he plays the game the same way he lives his life. Through faith and not by sight.

"My freshman year when I wasn't really connected with God. I wasn't working. I wasn't who I am today," Lee explained. "When I got connected to God. He opened my eyes to the things I have to work on, spiritually and on the field."

in 2022, it was easy to see Lee becoming a star. As a junior, he finished with 73 tackles, 17 Pass breakups and 1 interception. He was a unanimous all-state selection at defensive back.

"I think his success just started that summer," LCA Head Coach Hunter Landry said. "He worked his tail off. He got better. He knew going into it he would be one of the few returning guys coming into his junior year. He accepted that spotlight."

As good as wins and accolades may feel, it's not the full glass of what fills Lee. He has a heart for giving back. That's why for the last 2 summers, he's traveled with LCA to Mexico for mission trips.

"I just wanted more," Lee expressed. "For me, I try not to be complacent where I'm at spiritually. Because I know on the field, I don't wanna be complacent. I strive to be the best so, I wanted to go there and it opened up my eyes."

In Nuevo Progreso, Lee and his teammates served children. From praying to playing various sports with the kids. Yet the greatest gift wasn't given, but received.

"They don't even understand what we're saying. I'm trying to learn Spanish out there, and they're still showing us love," Lee reflected. "I connected with so much kids. It felt like I knew them forever. I cried when I left. And we were there for 5 days."

As of now, Lee has 2 Division 1 offers. And while the recruiting process has been slow, through his perspective, he understands a bright future is promised.

"At first I was kinda worried about it. But then, I would sit back and think. I would go to the camps and guard their best receivers. It's not like I'm not good enough. I can go out there and guard their best receivers, SEC receivers," Lee said. "I can still have the smaller offers and still do the same thing. I'm not worried about where I will be. I will be where I'm supposed to be."

