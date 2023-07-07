Open in App
Ian Hoagland | Honoree for June 30th, 2023

1 day ago


Ian was nominated by his girlfriend, Bonnie Jaffe, who said “I would like to nominate my boyfriend, Ian Hoagland, who is a fire fighter and paramedic for Orlando Fire Department. He worked tirelessly throughout the entire pandemic, never taking time off, and worked back to back shifts constantly when the pandemic was at its worst. He has been a dedicated and hard worker for all the time we have been dating (3 years) and I feel like he really deserves to be recognized for his hard and honorable work!”

Ian, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets for Gatorland including the Screaming Gator Zip Line.

