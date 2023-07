New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

2 of 7 |

New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Jeff McNeil (1), while umpire Tripp Gibson, right, clears home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)