Open in App
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Corey Dillon's attitude is justified. He deserves spot in Bengals' Ring of Honor | Letters

By Letters to the editor,

1 day ago

Regarding, " Williams: Why Corey Dillon doesn't deserve Bengals' 'Ring of Honor ,'" (July 7): Good article by Jason Williams, but I highly disagree that Corey Dillon doesn't deserve to be in the Bengals' Ring of Honor. By the numbers, Dillion deserves the honor. I remember as a young college student coming home to Cincinnati for the summer meeting Corey Dillon in the middle of Kenwood Towne Centre. He signed an autograph for me and told me, "Make sure this doesn't go on eBay!"

If you played as well as he did wearing the orange-and-black, never won a Super Bowl until you demanded a trade and went to a dynasty, you wouldn't feel some type of way? Dillon's attitude is justified. He wasn't celebrated until he was traded. I stand with Corey Dillon.

Tracy Gragston, Pleasant Ridge

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Corey Dillon's attitude is justified. He deserves spot in Bengals' Ring of Honor | Letters

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. is tired of Super Bowl excuses (for Chiefs vs. Eagles)
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
65 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 65 for Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Long-time Cincinnati Bengal announces retirement
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world reacts as record-setting Bengals star retires
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Kevin Huber says goodbye to Bengals fans with heartfelt message
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH21 days ago
Dana Rivers sentenced to life in prison without parole
Oakland, CA22 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL24 days ago
KCPD Officer A “Serial Killer”: Murdered Donnie Sanders In 2020, Body Slammed A 9 Month Pregnant Black Woman, And Killed 2 More People Last Friday… And Still Employed By KCPD
Kansas City, MO24 days ago
Homeless people, truckers park outside Quality Inn in Aurora
Aurora, CO15 days ago
Texas Courts Almost Let a Serial Killer Walk Free, but the Mother of a Victim Refused to Allow It
Houston, TX11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy