Corey Dillon's attitude is justified. He deserves spot in Bengals' Ring of Honor | Letters

Regarding, " Williams: Why Corey Dillon doesn't deserve Bengals' 'Ring of Honor ,'" (July 7): Good article by Jason Williams, but I highly disagree that Corey Dillon doesn't deserve to be in the Bengals' Ring of Honor. By the numbers, Dillion deserves the honor. I remember as a young college student coming home to Cincinnati for the summer meeting Corey Dillon in the middle of Kenwood Towne Centre. He signed an autograph for me and told me, "Make sure this doesn't go on eBay!"

If you played as well as he did wearing the orange-and-black, never won a Super Bowl until you demanded a trade and went to a dynasty, you wouldn't feel some type of way? Dillon's attitude is justified. He wasn't celebrated until he was traded. I stand with Corey Dillon.

Tracy Gragston, Pleasant Ridge

