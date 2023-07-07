FPT Software Opens New Office in Central Jakarta, Indonesia

FPT Software’s representatives and distinguished guests at the Office Inauguration Ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire) – Business Wire

Global IT firm FPT Software recently cut ribbons on its newly inaugurated office in Jakarta, Indonesia, strengthening the company’s footprint globally.

Located at the heart of Jakarta’s Central Business District, the new office allows FPT Software to work closely with existing customers and cater to local demand for digital solutions across all vertical industries. The company is committed to developing a high-quality workforce to help address Indonesia’s emerging demand for digital transformation, with its immense growth potential as Southeast Asia’s largest economy and the only country in the G20.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Ta Van Thong; extinguished government representatives, senior executives from FPT Software, Indonesian partner companies, and other distinguished guests. Speaking at the event, Mr. Ta Van Thong emphasized the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in economy and business, in which digital transformation plays an integral role in driving growth and optimization.

“Indonesia’s growing economy and demand for transformation present great opportunities for a foreign company like FPT Software to assert our presence and contribute to the country’s digital evolution. We are excited to leverage our expertise and innovative solutions to drive impactful growth for local businesses and propel Indonesia towards a digitally empowered future,” said FPT Software’s Senior Executive Vice President, COO cum CFO, Nguyen Khai Hoan.

The strategic move also aligns with FPT Corporation’s Digital Conglomerate 5.0 strategy, which aims at creating a happier future for people, success for organizations, and prosperity for nations. This includes investing in new digital solutions and future-ready workforce to support developing and newly industrialized countries like Indonesia.

“Since entering the Indonesian market in 2012, FPT Software has been a trusted partner of dozens of industry giants, especially in BFSI, FMCG, and healthcare,” said FPT Software Indonesia CEO Nguyen Hoang Tung. “Now, we are also seeing strong demand here for technology solutions in Hyperautomation, Artificial Intelligence, SAP S/4HANA, and more. We aim to grow our team to 10,000 skilled IT engineers by 2035 to serve Indonesian companies of any sector,” he added.

FPT Software’s new office is at Treasury Tower, 18th floor, Unit K-L, District 8, SCBD Lot.28, Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 52-53 Jakarta Selatan 12190, Indonesia.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

