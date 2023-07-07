Open in App
Man found with stockpile of narcotics to be distributed across Southern California

By Vivian Chow,

1 day ago

A Granada Hills man was arrested after authorities discovered a stockpile of narcotics intended for distribution across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The suspect was identified as Donald Cunningham, 41, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered Cunningham’s narcotics operation originated from a residence on the 11100 block of Newcastle Street.

On June 23, a search warrant was served at Cunningham’s home. During the encounter, the suspect fled into an open wash at the back of his home and evaded capture.

Five days later, Cunningham was eventually located at his home and taken into custody.

A search of Cunningham’s property yielded a stockpile of narcotics and stolen goods including:

-About 6500 counterfeit alprazolam pills
-About 3000 counterfeit amphetamine pills
-About 1500 counterfeit oxycodone pills (believed to be fentanyl)
-45 pounds of marijuana
-Over seven pounds of concentrated cannabis
-Over two pounds of fentanyl
-About one and a half pounds of heroin
-Three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine
-Almost one pound of psilocybin mushrooms
-29 milliliters of ketamine
-1000 milliliters of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
-17 firearms
-Two stolen motorcycles
-One stolen box trailer
-Cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales

A stockpile of narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered in the home of a suspected distributor targeting Los Angeles and Ventura counties on June 28, 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)
3 arrested for murder of pizza deliveryman helping assault victim in Stanton

The investigation remains ongoing and the case has been submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

