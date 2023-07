The 2023 Vermont Amateur featured a talented field at Country Club of Barre. On Thursday, the golfers played 36 holes in the blistering heat and one golfer singled himself out as the best. Bryson Richards on his home course, was three under par over the last seven holes to run away with his second Vermont Amateur in three years. For all the action and to hear from Richards after the win, see the video above.

