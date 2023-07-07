Open in App
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kea to compete in MLB’s High School HR Derby

By Christian Shimabuku,

1 day ago
Already a Little League World Series and Hawaii high school state baseball champion, Kamehameha blue-chip prospect Aukai Kea is set to compete this weekend in the MLB-USA High School Home Run Derby, eyeing another accolade to add to his impressive collection.

The class of 2024 catcher, who is verbally committed to SEC powerhouse Vanderbilt, will showcase his power in Seattle on Saturday as part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities.

Kea has spent the first part of the summer participating in USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline in North Carolina, as well as the prestigious Area Codes in California.

Kea, who hit a viral home run for Honolulu in the 2018 Little League World Series, is eager to compete at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

“It’s going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Kea says. “I know a bunch of the guys that are going. It should also be a good competition and those guys can hit. I’m just going to go out there, give it my all. No matter where I go or what I do, I’m always trying to make sure that people know more about Hawaii, so I use myself as an example of what Hawaii represents and the talent that we have at home.”

This year will mark the 10th version of the derby, with current big leaguers Nolan Gorman and Bobby Witt Jr. as some of the previous champions. Kea and his fellow competitors will start swinging for the fences on Saturday at 8 a.m. HST. The event will be streamed on MLB.com.

