Open in App
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:13 a.m. EDT

1 day ago

Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the aborted uprising against military leaders or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. Instead, a campaign is underway to portray the founder of the Wagner Group military contractor as driven by greed, with only hints of an investigation into whether he mishandled any of the billions of dollars in state funds. Until last week, the Kremlin has never admitted to funding the company, with private mercenary groups technically illegal in Russia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
Des Moines, IA11 hours ago
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
Lynchburg, TN11 hours ago
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
Angola, LA18 hours ago
Sailors rejoice after snowy winter raises Great Salt Lake — for now
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Warren, PA1 hour ago
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here's what to know about the case
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy