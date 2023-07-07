Open in App
KCAU 9 News

Local rehabilitation facility to close

By Kayla SamekLaigha Anderson,

1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Workers at a local health care center have been informed they’ll lose their jobs effective September 5th and residents will be forced to relocate.

Countryside Health Care, 6120 Morningside Avenue filed notice with the state of Iowa on July 5 listing a September 5 layoff date. The Iowa WARN notification list, shows 101 staff members will be let go.

In April 2021 after an inspection the facility received 23 federal citations. The citations were issued by the health facilities division of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

Countryside advertises itself as a facility offering skilled nursing, rehabilitation, & respite care. KCAU 9 reached out to owners of Countryside, but we have not heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

