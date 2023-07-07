Saint Louis linemen shine at ESPN 300 Elite Hawaii camp

Over 400 high school football players recently participated in the ESPN 300 Elite Hawaii Camp in Pukalani at King Kekaulike High School.

The camp, hosted by Maui’s Jojo Dickson Performance and the UC Report, provided a unique opportunity for players to be scouted, with representatives from ranking database 247Sports in attendance.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A pair of Saint Louis offensive linemen stood out in senior Rustin Young and junior Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres. Both players earned invites to the Under Armour All-American Game for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Currently, both players are uncommitted but have a number of scholarship offers from various Power 5 programs.

The Crusaders are set to kick off their 2023 season on Aug. 12th against Kapolei.