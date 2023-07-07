Alleged copper wire thieves cause $250k in damage to Union Printers Home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple people were arrested on Thursday, July 6 after a maintenance worker caught them stealing electrical wires and causing more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of damage to the old Union Printers Home building.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the maintenance worker found multiple suspects inside the building stripping electrical wires and called police. CSPD said several K9 officers were in the area and were familiar with recent burglaries to the Printers Home.

CSPD said the K9 units set up containment and watched the suspects leaving the building carrying copper wires and tubing. Police tried to approach the three suspects, who ran from officers.

Two of the suspects were captured and arrested. CSPD said detectives responded and estimate the damage caused to the building and theft of wires to be well in excess of $250,000. CSPD said detectives also believe these suspects are responsible for other large copper thefts and burglaries in Colorado Springs.

The two suspects that were captured, 56-year-old Angela Wallace and 41-year-old Anthony Hazard, were arrested on burglary charges, though CSPD said additional charges are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.