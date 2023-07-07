Open in App
FOX 2

Cardinals fans still hopeful team can turn it around

By Kayla ShepperdJordan Williams,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc9Br_0nIhnjRr00

ST. LOUIS – The expectations at the start of this season for the Cardinals were the same as any other: to win the World Series.

“I mean, everyone who is a Cardinals fan was hoping for a World Series,” said Brandy Hermann, a Cardinals fan. “But, I mean, I still think they can turn it around and make a run, but it’s not looking like it right now.”

The Cardinals sit at the bottom of the National League Central with one of the worst records in the league.

“It sucks,” said Nick Hermann, a Cardinals fan. “It’s a tough one; still watching every game, though, won’t stop.”

Suspect found beaten and bloody in field, police involvement investigated

There are several negatives you could list about the team, and fans are well aware of them, yet some still think they can turn it around.

“I always have hope until October’s done,” said Jordan Kerns, a Cardinals fan. “If it is a pennant, or I hope next season we can bring home a trophy.”

Some fans are looking forward to the trade deadline on Aug 1.

“I want them to buy a couple of starting pitchers,” Nick said. “I don’t want them to get rid of Goldie like everybody says they should.”

“We need to get rid of some of the people that aren’t helping us,” Kerns said. “We need people who are not going to make the team about them but who are going to make the Cardinals who they have always been.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
TKO: Time to call it Cardinals, time to sell
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Two sisters stole more than $50K from retail store; police say they’re noticing trends in similar cases
Bridgeton, MO8 days ago
Miami’s Jean Segura Found a Hilarious Way to Get Ejected After Bad Call
Miami, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maryland Heights K-9 officer to retire after 7-years on duty
Maryland Heights, MO1 day ago
The Cardinals May Have Seen The Last Of Adam Wainwright
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Investigative reports allege ‘inhumane’ treatment at Thomson Prison
Thomson, IL1 day ago
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after child located safe in Creve Coeur
Creve Coeur, MO2 days ago
Woman reported missing from Glen Carbon, Illinois
Glen Carbon, IL1 day ago
Get a preview of Let Them Eat Art in Maplewood
Maplewood, MO1 day ago
New SLPS superintendent discusses goals, challenges facing district
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Large crowds, traffic backups likely for Morgan Wallen’s two St. Louis shows
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Coping without power for a third straight day
University City, MO3 days ago
Walgreens to close Edwardsville distribution center, cutting 400 jobs
Edwardsville, IL22 hours ago
Take a look inside St. Jude 2023 Dream Home Giveaway
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
Two charged in shooting death of 10-year-old in Belleville
Belleville, IL1 day ago
104-year-old St. Louis woman shares her secret to a lasting marriage
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man shot and killed at a south St. Louis gas station Friday
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man accused of domestic assault, child endangerment
Hazelwood, MO2 days ago
Man accused of battering, choking mother of their children
Berkeley, MO1 day ago
Free St. Louis dental clinic for veterans Saturday
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Man beaten, robbed near Collinsville shopping plaza; suspect wanted
Collinsville, IL19 hours ago
Ten fast-food restaurants you can’t find in St. Louis. How far are they?
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Delayed 911 response explained after St. Louis woman’s death
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
They’re back! Sunflowers blooming at Columbia Bottoms
Columbia, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy