Cardinals fans still hopeful team can turn it around

ST. LOUIS – The expectations at the start of this season for the Cardinals were the same as any other: to win the World Series.

“I mean, everyone who is a Cardinals fan was hoping for a World Series,” said Brandy Hermann, a Cardinals fan. “But, I mean, I still think they can turn it around and make a run, but it’s not looking like it right now.”

The Cardinals sit at the bottom of the National League Central with one of the worst records in the league.

“It sucks,” said Nick Hermann, a Cardinals fan. “It’s a tough one; still watching every game, though, won’t stop.”

There are several negatives you could list about the team, and fans are well aware of them, yet some still think they can turn it around.

“I always have hope until October’s done,” said Jordan Kerns, a Cardinals fan. “If it is a pennant, or I hope next season we can bring home a trophy.”

Some fans are looking forward to the trade deadline on Aug 1.

“I want them to buy a couple of starting pitchers,” Nick said. “I don’t want them to get rid of Goldie like everybody says they should.”

“We need to get rid of some of the people that aren’t helping us,” Kerns said. “We need people who are not going to make the team about them but who are going to make the Cardinals who they have always been.”

