9-year-old lone survivor receives community support after family died in shooting

By Kalista MitrisinKayla Shepperd,

1 day ago

ST. ANN, Mo. – A 9-year-old lone survivor is now dealing with the loss of her mother and siblings after they were murdered in a quadruple shooting .

It’s something that had the St. Ann Police Department devastated, but they aren’t the only ones. Now, many are trying to help young survivor Akuri Schaumburg.

“I heard all seven of them, I heard all the gunshots….. I heard it all,” said Kenaundra Williams, a neighbor. “I heard when she screamed help me, help me.”

Williams explained the moment gunfire erupted on Jane Avenue after an argument over driving intoxicated led Coleman Mcilvain to shoot and kill his girlfriend and two children.

Among the lives lost were 30-year-old Seychelle Schaumburg and her two children: 14-year-old Kyrien Stevenson and 5-year-old Ushara Schaumburg. Akuri was also shot but survived.

“To witness her mom and mom’s boyfriend arguing, because he’s intoxicated and drunk, pull out a firearm and shoot her right in the face,” said Chief Jimenez for the St. Ann Police Department. “She’s going to have to live with that for the rest of her life.”

Now, young Akuri is with her grandmother and great-grandmother, trying to heal.

“She is being a trooper, and I know she’s holding it all in, and trying to digest it,” said Laura Ludwig, Seychelle’s grandmother.

Williams said she hadn’t seen the kids outside since school ended. The first time she saw Akuri and the family was the day the incident happened. Just three hours earlier, they were outside, but when gun violence outbroke around 9 p.m., she recalled what Akuri said to her the moment after being shot by her mom’s boyfriend.

“Someone told me to call 911, and Akuri ran into my arms, and she just looked at me and said, ‘I wanted to tell you, but I didn’t know how,’” Williams said.

A week before the incident, Akuri’s family filed a domestic violence claim against Mcilvain, after a fight escalated between the couple.

“He just started screaming at her … listening to the voice, I could hear it escalate …. The anger kept escalating,” Ludwig said.

Williams and others hope police pay closer attention.

“This woman has three kids in her house, and the fact that this man had a rap sheet as long as the street, more could have been done to protect these kids,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was started by Akuri’s aunt, Melissa Winston, and it’s already raised thousands to help the 9-year-old.

“We also want to take care of Akuri, she’s lost everything, her family, nearly all of her belongings,” Winston said.

Williams and others from the St. Ann neighborhood set up a memorial for the lives lost too soon, right outside the home where it happened.

All of the support is something Winston said is what Akuri’s mother would have wanted.

“If Seychelle was still with us, she would have done whatever it took to afford her every opportunity,” Winston said. “And we intend to do that, and we appreciate the community’s support.”

